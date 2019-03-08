This TAG Heuer watch comes with a free Aston Martin

TAG Heuer has teamed up with Aston Martin to create a striking limited edition DBS Superleggera, finished in Monaco Black paint with aggressive red accents around the vehicle.

If you're lucky enough to buy one of the cars, it'll be accompanied by a limited edition TAG Heuer watch, the DBS Edition Carrera Heuer 02, with design details which mimic the car.

Both the watch and the car are limited to just 50 examples.

The watch is powered by a Calibre Heuer Automatic manufacture movement. Its case is crafted from carbon fibre, and the watch face features hexagonal cut-outs which match the grille of the DBS.

The piece is finished with an embossed black calf leather strap which mirrors the leather inside the car.

The DBS Superleggera is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12, and features satin black carbon fibre roof, mirrors, vents, louvres, splitter and spoiler. The bespoke specification also includes satin black 21” twin spoke wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero tyres with a red accent.

Inside, the DBS boasts pure black leather and alcantra seats with red stitching and bespoke TAG Heuer quilting, each displaying the TAG Heuer logo. Carbon fibre and dark chrome has been used throughout to finish off the cockpit.

Aston Martin Vice President & Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said: “As soon as we knew about the partnership with TAG Heuer the idea of a special edition that reflected the design cues of both brands began to form in the minds of the design team here at Aston Martin.

"Both brands understand the importance of meticulous craftsmanship and creating beautifully designed and engineered products and the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition reflects those values beautifully.”

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition is priced at £295,000.

Check out more images of the watch and car below: