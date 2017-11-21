This small, stylish Geneva Lab speaker is big on sound

Geneva Lab has introduced the Touring/xS, a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers a big sound.

Taking inspiration from the iconic Touring S FM/DAB radio, the latest addition to the Touring range gets the best sound possible from a compact design.

The Touring /xS is powered by an efficient Class D amplifier and featuring two front-facing active drivers and a rear passive low end-boosting radiator speaker. The result is a dynamic sound, with deep bass and distortion-free sonics at high volume.

The speaker is finished in aircraft grade aluminium and clad in high quality "eco" leather.

We think it looks great. Check out more images below:

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Touring/xS weighs 725g, and features a 3.5mm jack as well as Bluetooth. Battery lift is estimated around 20 hours

The speaker comes in four colourways: Inky Black, Fresh White, Vintage Cognac and Sumptuous Red.

The Touring/xS is available in December, with a suggested retail price of £135.