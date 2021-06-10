This Samsung Chromebook 4 laptop drops to its lowest price ever at Walmart

When it comes to lightweight yet versatile laptops, Chromebooks are often overlooked because of their name. Unsurprisingly, however, Samsung's Chromebook 4 breaks the mold on what these inexpensive mobile machines can do.

On sale for $159.99, Walmart's deal gets you arguably one of the best Chromebooks available at its lowest price in months. Perfect for students looking for a cheap laptop for school or even as a personal home machine, the Chromebook 4 at this price is an unbeatable deal.

Designed for personal and academics thanks to Google Classroom, this nifty little machine features just enough horsepower under the hood to handle basic workloads and uses including streaming, voice chats and more. Usually tagged at $229.99, this offer saves you a solid 30% on Samsung's top Chromebook.

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" Laptop Now: $159.99 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: $70 (30%)

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 and paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a great entry point into the world of Chromebooks. Now on sale for just $199.99 after a recent price drop, there's no better time to grab one.View Deal

Shop all deals on Chromebooks at Walmart

Featuring an Intel Celeron N4000 processor under the hood, this versatile machine is ideal for basic use including streaming, web browsing, video chats, and school work.

Coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of on-board memory, the Chromebook 4 offers plenty of power for day to day use. Its compact and lightweight design make it the perfect travel companion, too. It's also a solid choice for one of the best lightweight laptops you can go with.

When it comes to Chromebooks, however, it's always a good idea to pick up some form of external storage. You can get some great insight at T3's guide to the best external hard drives.

It's also important to note that Chromebooks aren't meant for more resource intensive operations. Chromebooks are best suited for basic use such as web browsing, streaming, video chatting and the like. For more resource intensive tasks, check out our guide to the best laptops or best student laptops.

