Cheap Powerbeats Pro deal gives Beats by Dre the edge over AirPods Pro and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Looking for a cheap Powerbeats Pro deal? With the release of Apple Airpods Pro, you might be holding off any major headphones purchases and waiting for the Black Friday deals. However, it’s highly unlikely Apple’s newest buds will get a price cut so soon. And it’s also fairly unlikely you’ll find a better deal on Beats by Dr Dre‘a Powerbeats Pro, which are the best workout buds on the market, and seldom discounted.

• Buy Powerbeats Pro for $199.95 at Walmart now. Were $249, saving you $50

So don’t delay, get this true wireless running headphones deal at Walmart today!

Beats Powerbeats Pro are true-wireless, workout-orientated earbuds, but they're also great all-rounders for music and calls. The signature Beats bass has been dampened slightly in favour of better all-round sound, while multiple eartip options and a less intrusive hook secure a snug, comfortable fit.

With up to 9 hours of listening time extending up to 24 hours with the charging case, they're perfect for both marathons and the commute, with no fear of losing charge after long stints. Full volume and track controls mean you can also adjust your music without reaching for your device.

All this comes to an attractive price of $199.95 from Walmart, a hefty saving of $50. Beats are almost never discounted, which makes this deal one worthy of snapping up. Check out the deal in full below:

Beats Powerbeats Pro in black or ivory | was $249.95 | now $199.95 at Walmart

Beats' smartest pair are are powered by Apple's H1 chip, designed specifically to improve headphone performance. With increased range and connectivity thanks to Class 1 Bluetooth, speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones target your voice and filter out external noise for calls. This makes Beats a true-all-rounder, not just for workout junkies.

Although the above link is for the black pair, if you're not into the goth look, Walmart has the same deal on Powerbeats Pro in off-white ivory as well as moss and navy. If you don't want to wait for the new AirPods or you're gearing up for some serious training, the Beats Powerbeats Pro offer a perfect high-tech, (comparatively) low-price alternative.

