This cheapest ever Amazon Echo deal is an early Amazon Prime Day bargain

The Amazon Echo Input lets you turn any speaker into an Amazon Alexa powered smart speaker. You simply connect the Input to your speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth and then you can stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more to that speaker.

And because you've now turned your speaker into an Alexa speaker you can ask it to read you the news or the weather forecast, set alarms, add stuff to your to-do list, and control your smart home devices.

With Amazon Prime Day still a few weeks away we assumed that is when we'd next see Amazon offering big discounts on its devices, but it turns out that the wait is unnecessary, because right now the Amazon Echo Input is on sale for just £19.99 at Amazon. That's a reduction of £15, or 43%, on the RRP and the lowest price it has ever been.

What makes this an even better deal is that right now, if you buy an Amazon Echo device, you'll also get 90 days FREE Amazon Music Unlimited. That's millions of songs, ad-free, which would normally cost you £9.99 a month (£7.99 a month for Prime members).