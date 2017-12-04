This pen is made from an actual Spitfire propeller

The Hordern Richmond Aircraft Company was established in 1937 by Frederick Gordon-Lennox, the 9th Duke of Richmond (of Goodwood motor racing fame), and flying legend Edmund Hordern.

Its name became synonymous with the iconic design and manufacture of Spitfire propellers during World War II, and now, as well as still being closely associated with the manufacture of aircraft propellers, the company has created a range of luxury gifts.

The Aerodrome Range is a collection of gifts which are perfect Christmas presents for the Aviation nut in your family.

The hero of the collection is the exclusive Spitfire Pen, which is made from an original WWII Spitfire propeller blade.

The weighty pen is made from Hydulignum, a high strength birch wood laminate, and engraved with the serial number of the original propeller blade from which it was made.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The pen comes in its own beautiful ash wood presentation box with hand worked leather strapping.

The Spitfire Pen costs £170, and is available from The Hordern Richmond Aircraft Company's website.

As well as the Spitfire Pen, Spitfire Pencil (£195), Bristol Scout Decorative Propeller (£980) and Spitfire Framed Print (£250).

Liked this?