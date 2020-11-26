This Nvidia RTX 2060-loaded Walmart gaming laptop deal just won Black Friday

When it comes round to ranking and rating the top gaming portables T3 knows its stuff. That's because we spend each and every year judging the best gaming laptops on the market, just so we can help PC gamers find the ideal system for them.

Which is why when we saw this awesome offer over at Walmart we had to surface it for our readers – it really is one of this year's best Black Friday deals. It's so good as it delivers a stylish gaming laptop from one of the world's most respected makers, one that is equipped with proper-good PC gaming hardware, for $300 less than normal.

The system is the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which not only packs a super rapid 144Hz screen (perfect for fast paced games and eSports) but also a ray tracing-capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Yep, you're getting a discount on a system here that can play today's best PC games with the new ray tracing graphical hotness turned on. And, what's best is that this is a portable system, meaning you can travel easily with it, too.

The full details of this Black Friday gaming laptop deal can be viewed below:

Black Friday won! Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | Was: $1,099 | Now: $799 | Saving: $300

No matter which way you look at this deal it comes out incredibly well. This gaming laptop comes loaded with a Full HD 144Hz display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, 1TB HD, and an ray tracing-capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, all for a new Black Friday low price of only $799. That's incredible value in our eyes here at T3 for a system that will easily handle even today's most demanding AAA PC games. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

To compare this price to the rest of the market simply consult the Acer Nitro 5 deals chart below, which automatically pulls in the very cheapest prices on this gaming laptop from the best US retailers.

