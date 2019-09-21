This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal is the cheapest you'll find right now

The Nintendo Switch Lite - a dedicated handheld version of the Nintendo Switch - has launched today and if you didn't pre-order, there's still time to get your self a bargain thanks to Curry's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening bundle. Currently retailing at £199.99 on its own, Curry's has pipped competitors like GAME to the post, who is offering the same bundle for £229.99, by including the title for no additional cost.

Nintendo Switch Lite and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | £199.99 at Curry's

Currys PC World Nintendo Switch Lite bundle lets you pick one of three colours for your new handheld and includes the remake of the 1993 classic, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, that a must-have for fans of the series. View Deal

As it stands, you're not going to find a better deal right now, with a brand new game being bundled with the Switch Lite for free. The classic title has new graphics, and a slew of new gameplay features to make it the perfect launch title for Nintendo's newest addition to its family of consoles. Whether it's for yourself, or you're contemplating picking one of up for your kids, this combo is unmissable.