This is what happens when a fashion company designs a car

BMW and fashion brand Mr Porter have customised a limited edition car to be sold on the Mr Porter website. And we think it looks really special.

Mr Porter designers have taken an i3 (one of T3's favourite electric cars) and hand-crafted bespoke features to create a unique finish.

The i3 has been made to resemble a classic tuxedo, with an elegant two-tone, deep blue and black colour scheme, with a white accent running the length of the chassis.

“The BMW i3 represents the effortless merging of sustainability and cutting-edge style. Our dedication to technological innovation, superior quality and first class design concepts that go beyond the ordinary, meant this collaboration with MR PORTER captured our imagination instantly.” said Stefan Ponikva, Head of BMW i Brand Management.

The car will come complete with a Mr Porter Essentials Travel Kit, which consists of a leather holdall, an exclusive black and white London Undercover umbrella, special edition Leica camera, Cutler & Gross sunglasses, Lock & Co bowler hat, and, finally, a bespoke edition of Phaidon City Guide Book.

Like the car? (we certainly do) There are ten, yes, just TEN, available to purchase from Mr Porter. The limited edition models will be available after the 18th February 2016.

You can register your interest here.