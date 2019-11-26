This is the best Black Friday deal you'll see all day!

This Black Friday deal is truly tricera-tops! That's because online retailer Gearbest has got a Black Friday discount on a truly roar-some inflatable T-Rex dinosaur costume and chomped a tasty 28 per cent off its price tag.

Not entirely sure why you need one of these bad boys? Well, watch the below video and prepare for all your doubts to vanish...

The T-Rex costume is "made of high quality material" and "is durable and environmentally friendly". Furthermore, it actually comes with an in-built fan cooling system, too, meaning that you can wear it for prolonged period without getting all hot under the cervical vertebrae.

It's so flexible and comfortable you can even ride a bike when wearing it! And who wouldn't want to do that? You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Adult Inflatable Dinosaur Costume | was $53.96 | now $38.99 | Available now at Gearbest

This Black Friday deal from Gearbest is a bone-afide steal for fans of giant stompy reptiles as it slashes a giganotosaurus-sized 28 per cent of its price. That takes its cost down from $53.96 (£42.63) to only $38.99 (£30.32). The suit is super flexible and comes with an in-built cooling system. It also comes with totally free delivery, too, no matter if you are in the USA or UK.View Deal

