This Fujifilm X-T30 deal is the best Black Friday camera deal we've ever seen (and it's still available)

If you're looking for a new mirrorless camera, Park Cameras has a simply fantastic deal currently running at the moment. Yes, if you haven't heard, it's Black Friday, and will soon be Cyber Monday, where retailers across the world are discounting across TVs, smart home, gaming, and, most importantly, cameras.

One of the best deals we've found is the amazing Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera with XC 15-45mm OIS Lens Kit for just £509.

That's a brilliant price, saving £360 on the £869 retail price. This price is achieved combining a £210 discount from Park Cameras with a £150 cashback offer from Fujifilm.

The X-T30 was only launched this spring and we instantly fell in love with it (adding it to our best mirrorless camera buying guide). ]

In our mini-review we said it's "the perfect compromise between high portability and high image quality."

Essentially a baby X-T3, it uses the same processor and sensor combination as its elder brother (it features the same 26MP X-Trans back-illuminated sensor), along with the same autofocusing system and frame rate capability (it can shoot at 8fps with its mechanical shutter, or an impressive 20fps when shooting uncropped with the electronic shutter).

We summarised by saying, "Overall it’s the ideal option for travelling, or for those just looking to save some cash. "

Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera with XC 15-45mm Lens Kit - Charcoal | was £869 | now £509 at Park Cameras

With a versatile zoom range and a portable camera size, the charcoal Fujifilm X-T30 mirrorless body with XC 15-45mm lens makes an excellent kit with high-speed phase detect focusing and full HD video. It’s the ideal option for travelling, or for those just looking to save some cashView Deal

