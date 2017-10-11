This fidget spinner is a phone, or is it the other way around?

Fidget spinners are here, get used to them. If you’ve not tried one, good for you - avoid the addiction while you can. If you’re already carrying one about with you then this is a great way to avoid lugging a phone too. Or more to the point it’s perfect for your kids.

The new breed of phone comes from Hong Kong based company Chili International. It appeared on Reddit this week but has been around for a while - without getting the coverage it deserves.

The spinner handset comes with a 1.4-inch display and a six core processor plus 32GB of storage and SD expansion to a further 8GB. Another crucial feature on a gadget of this fun variety is its colour of which there are six alternate options to pick from.

As you might imagine the phone itself is basic, think Nokia 3310 , meaning no apps. But it does have a web browser and Bluetooth onboard. It might not sound like much but when you consider this thing will only set you back $20 (£15), that’s not too shabby.

Unfortunately the fidget spinner side of things doesn’t actually enhance the phone by charging it, as we’d hoped. But they are meant to reduce stress so when you can’t use it like your smartphone this could be a good alternative to pulling your hair out.

