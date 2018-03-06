This excellent Huawei phone deal gets you a free Xbox One S console

Hot on the heels of Sky Mobile going a bit loopy and throwing in a free Sony PlayStation 4 Slim with a range of Sony phones, Mobiles.co.uk has followed suit by bundling in a free Xbox One S console with every purchase of a Huawei P Smart on contract.

Yep, you heard that right. Pick up the well-specced Huawei P Smart today on a 2-year contract and you get the well-reviewed Xbox One S console for free, nothing, nada, zip, bupkis, zilch, the big O.

And, if that wasn't good enough, this Huawei P Smart + Xbox One S deal comes with free delivery by DPD, too.

Check out the deal in full here:

We've got to admit that we think this is a pretty darn good deal from Mobiles.co.uk. We reviewed the Xbox One S very favourably on release, stating that "it is impossible not to be impressed by the system's ability to act not just as a slick gaming console but also a simple-to-use, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player and streamer."

While the Huawei P Smart, despite not being a flagship device, offers a very competitive hardware and design package that includes an on-trend 18:9 IPS LCD screen, thin and attractive design, and solid camera system.

So the fact that you can land this phone with a stacked contract and get a totally free Xbox One S console as well the same time means this is a top deal in our eyes, and especially so if you are currently in the market for both a new phone and console.