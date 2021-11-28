This early Cyber Monday deal can save you $125 on a pair of adjustable dumbbells

Happy Cyber Monday's Eve? Is that even a thing? Probably now. Black Friday evolved into Black Friday weekend then people added another day (Cyber Monday) and now it's all extended into a week-long shopping extravaganza called Cyber Week. And if you're after early-Cyber Monday fitness deals, here is a good one for you: the Cap Barbell 25Lb. adjustable dumbbell set is now only $106 at Walmart.

• Shop the CAP Barbell 25 Lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set at Walmart, was $229.99, now $124

This deal is definitely worthy to be included in our best Cyber Monday deals live blog that lists all the best Cyber Monday deals available today. The CAP barbell 25 lb adjustable dumbbell set might not be the best adjustable dumbbell set on the planet but for this price, it's not a bad investment in your health (and gains).

It features an adjustable weight-adjustment system; just twist the handle and pick the correct amount of weight up every time you use the weights. Changeovers between sets have never been quicker! Need a beefier home weight? No problem! The Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell is now $120 off at Core Fitness and that goes up to 50 Lb.

Visting from the UK? Check out this awesome Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell deal instead.

The Cap Barbell 25 Lb. dumbbell set might not be the heaviest adjustable on the market but it's perfect for HIIT workouts, toning and maintaining muscle mass. Each dumbbell replaces five individual dumbbells, saving you space and money. Now $106 off at Walmart!

Why should you buy an adjustable dumbbell on Black Friday?

For home workouts, adjustable dumbbells are the best dumbbells as you can achieve the same results as using cast iron or rubber dumbbells. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need an extensive home gym to be able to work your muscles at home.

All you need is to buy a few key pieces of home gym equipment and know what to do with them, and you can pretty much replace the pro-level gym equipment found at your local fitness studio.

If you've never seen an adjustable dumbbell in real life, these types of home weight use a clever lock mechanism that picks up the right amount of weight every time to turn the handle (or press the button, like in the case of the JaxJox DumbbellConnect).

The primary benefit here is that you can save on some floor space (and money) over buying a wide-ranging set of dumbbells individually. So, if you’re looking to get those muscles rippling again before summer ends and it’s back to covering your body with a duffle coat, then let me take you through the best adjustable dumbbells money can buy.