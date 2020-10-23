This Dyson deal really is better than Black Friday: $200 off a Big Ball Animal

Dyson has been doing deals non-stop in recent weeks – check all current Dyson deals – but if you want an upright vacuum cleaner rather than a cordless one, there's better value to be had at Best Buy right now. In the kind of deal that makes Black Friday seem not worth waiting for, Best Buy has knocked $200 off the price of the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy. If you really want a cordless instead, the good news is that Dyson has got its V8 Absolute handheld in a rather fetching yellow finish for under $300.

• Buy Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy at Best Buy for $499.99 (was $699)

• Buy Dyson V8 Absolute for $299 at Dyson (Was $449)

This would make a good pairing – the Big Ball for your floors and the V8 for dusting shelves, coffee tables, nooks and crannies as well as valeting your car interiors.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy $499.99 | Was $699 | Save $200 at Best Buy

This handsome upright in an iron and nickel finish is great for pet owners and allergy sufferers as it features a HEPA filter that removes allergens and a brush head for dealing with pet hair. It has two height settings – one for carpet and one for hard floors – and also features a pull-out hose for doing stairs, drapes and anything you'd normally do with a handheld or cylinder vac. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute $299 | Was $449 | Save $150 at Dyson.com

This could work as either an alternative to the Big Ball – particularly if you have a smaller apartment, or mainly hard floors – or as a perfect partner to it. The V8 Absolute is a compact, light yet powerful cordless vac that is 'Absolute-ly' excellent at cleaning up spills, getting into confined spaces, and dusting surfaces. With its longer tube and floor-cleaning head fitted, it's also a more than able performer when it comes to hard floors and rugs. We wouldn't want to vacuum a six-bedroom house with deep pile carpet throughout with it, admittedly.View Deal

Why you should buy Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy

The Big Ball is big and heavy, so it's not ideal for carrying up and down stairs. However, it's pull out 'wand' can be used for that purpose, and what it is ideal for is sucking every particle of dust out of your carpets or off of your hard floors. Its suction is truly impressive.

The range of tools included is also great – in particular, the turbine tool deals heroically with pet hair on carpets and upholstery. Thanks to an active plate that self-adjusts across every floor type, it's equally adept on hard floors, maintaining close contact with the floor at all times.

For anyone with a lot of floor to clean, the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball is a top performer. It's unashamedly a premium product, but with $200 off, it's something of a bargain at Best Buy right now.