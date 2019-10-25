This cheap OLED 4K TV deal ends SOON: save £700 on this 65" 2019 LG HDR TV ahead of Black Friday

If you were patiently waiting for the Black Friday deals to roll into town so you could snap up a lovely new big-screened 4K TV to enjoy your movies and music on over the winter, then you'll be delighted to know that your wait is over.

That's because AO.com has just discounted this 2019 65" 4K OLED TV by a whopping £700 down to just £1,789, but this deal ends very soon.

This isn't last year's stock, either. It's the 2019 LG OLED65B9PLA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV with HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (catchy name, eh?) which means you get a modern TV with 4K Ultra HD with upscaling which supports dynamic HDR for stunning, realistic colour. LG's easy-to-use smart TV platform gives you catch-up TV as well as access to all your favourite streaming apps while Dolby Atmos takes care of the surround sound in style.

To control the TV simply click, wave or speak into the Magic Remote (included). It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in so you can use your TV to do stuff like dim your smart lights or set a reminder.