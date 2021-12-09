This cheap Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal is only $330 – don't miss out!

Shoppers hoping to grab a pretty impressive laptop for cheap, here's a deal you cannot pass on. One of the cheapest Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series laptop deals we've seen is happening right now in what looks to be a continuation of Dell's holiday deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On sale for just $329.99, Dell's versatile laptop goes on sale for its cheapest price ever for a limited time. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 4.1GHz processor, 4GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM and a 128GB SSD, this deal on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 3000 offers one of the best laptops under $500 for students and personal use.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series Laptop: was $518.99, now at $329.99 at Dell.com Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series Laptop: was $518.99, now at $329.99 at Dell.com

This is by far the best price you'll find on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 3000 laptop. Running off an 11th Gen Intel i3 coupled with 4GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, this machine delivers a great little setup for those in need of a basic machine. A great laptop for students and personal use.

While the SSD is a bit on the smaller side, anyone hoping to load up this laptop with anything more than basic word documents and papers will want to nab some extra external storage. You'd be wise to check out our best external hard drives guide to grab something on sale along with this ultra cheap laptop.

We have no problem saying however that this offer is easily one of the best student laptop deals available today, offering one heck of a machine at a super low price. This is an unbeatable offer on a school-based machine and would work well for any academics out there.

The 128GB SSD is the only downside here, as it's a bit on the smaller side for anyone looking to store any larger files. Hi-resolution photos, videos and the like will fill this thing up quickly, so we would recommend grabbing an external SSD to pair with it.

If this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 deal didn't catch your eye or isn't quite powerful enough for your needs, there's plenty of other offers going on right now. With Dell running a ton of cheap laptop deals, there's plenty to choose from and we've included some of the best offers below.

Editor's Recommendations