Things to do in London: Concours of Elegance partners with A. Lange & Söhne at Hampton Court

The Concours of Elegance has announced fine watchmakers, A. Lange & Söhne as the headline partner for its 2018 event.

Set once again in the stunning grounds of Hampton Court Palace, the Concours of Elegance will host a gathering of some of the most beautiful and important cars ever produced.

Concours of Elegance will tell the story of craftsmanship, design and timeless luxury, from the motoring pioneers of the late 19th Century through to the very latest high-performance rarities.

But this year, more than ever,, the event will also be a celebration of the finest offerings in the worlds of fashion, art, jewellery and watches.

There's where A. Lange & Söhne comes in, with, among other displays, a true-to-detail, three-meter high model of the Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon.

In front of the sculpture visitors can follow the creation of a Lange movement in close-up, and look over the shoulder of a master watchmaker as he executes his artful work.

It'll be an amazing event to attend if you love watches or classic cars.

James Brooks-Ward, Thorough Events Chief Executive, said: “Everything you see at the Concours of Elegance is carefully curated to celebrate only the finest in design and craftsmanship – and that includes our partners.

"A. Lange & Söhne’s timepieces are an ideal fit with our event; they utilise the best materials, the finest design and the most expert craftsmen to create a product as worthy of a place in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace as any of our concours vehicles.”

The Concours of Elegance 2018 takes place from 31 August to 2 September, with tickets to the event now available at COE's website.