These were the worst films of 2021 according to the Razzie Awards

In the second year of lockdowns, many of us had already completed Netflix and rewatched every boxset going. So you couldn't be that picky when it came to film choice. All the big titles had been delayed in production and so anything that did grace a streaming platform got perhaps more attention than it deserved.

Now, in 2022 with a more regular release schedule, we can look back and see those clangers for what they were. The Razzie Awards, now in its 42nd year, celebrates the worst of cinema. This year's Awards feature 10 categories including worst film, worst actor, worst actress, worst remake, and a special category: worst performance by Bruce Willis in 2021 (of which there are eight nominees).

Many actors have embraced the awards over the years and they have even led more people to give the films a look. After all, sometimes films can be so bad they're kinda good. But also sometimes, just terrible.

The winners will be announced on Oscar's Eve, Saturday, March 26 and you can see more details on the Razzie YouTube channel. For now though, here are the nominees for the worst film of 2021.

Diana: the Musical (The Netflix Version)

When COVID closed Broadway, it escaped all but a few previews. However, Netflix brought the stage show to our living rooms. Diana: The Musical follows the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and while there have been a number of decent portrayals of her life, this it seems isn't one of them. Written by Bon Jovi keyboardist, Joe DiPietro, The Guardian describes the show as "the year's most hysterically awful hate-watch."

Infinite

In a modern Highlander type scenario, the infinite have lived and died a thousand times, and must discover who they were to unlock their potential. Starring Mark Wahlberg and based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, it's an action flick with little redeeming features.

Karen

The term Karen to mean an entitled mid-class white woman blew up over the pandemic and it seems some decided to turn the concept into a horror film. Karen stars Taryn Manning as the entitled, racist woman attempting to remove her new African American neighbors. The result is shocking in more ways than one.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The original Space Jam starring Michael Jordan was a bizarre film at best when it was released in the 90s. So when plans were made to remake it with LeBron James, it was difficult to imagine it being any good. Yes, it's a kids film and it features classic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Wile E Coyote, but it's no classic.

The Woman in the Window

Amy Adams stars as the agoraphobic neighbor who witnesses a murder across the road. But did she really see it, or was it all in her mind? It's a simple thriller with a decent cast but failed to wow audiences.