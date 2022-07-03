These true wireless earbuds are the perfect partner for Nothing (1) phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're interested in finding the best true wireless earbuds for your planned Nothing Phone (1) purchase, read on.

It's not often I get to reference kids' TV programmes in news stories, but this is the perfect opportunity: ever since I learned that the name for Nothing's new true wireless earbuds is 'Stick', I have The Stick Song from Hey Duggee (opens in new tab) going through my head.

A new leak shows that Nothing is making a new version of its Nothing Ear (1) earbuds, which appear to be called the Nothing Ear (1) Stick. It's not a radical redesign, which is no bad thing – we were impressed by the first generation, and in our Nothing Ear (1) review we said that "they do pack in tons of features considering just how cheap they are, and they sound great too" – but there are some interesting changes in the new version.

Stick 'em up... in your ears

The new earbuds look almost identical to the current model, but if you look at the bottom of the stem there are now two dots instead of one and the branding has been changed to say Ear (1) Stick instead of the current Nothing Ear (1) branding. The transparent case is now rectangular rather than square-ish, too, and frustratingly we don't have images of the buds outside their case in order to see what else is different.

We won't have to wait long to find out, though: the buds are expected to launch alongside the Nothing (1) Phone on 12 July.

I'm looking forward to the launch because I've been following this story for a while now, and I really hope that the impressive amount of hype turns out to reveal an equally impressive phone. And I'm not the only one: over 100,000 people have already pre-ordered the Nothing (1) Phone. Not bad for a device that isn't launching in the US just yet.