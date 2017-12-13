These The Last Jedi watches are a must for any Star Wars fan

Nixon has introduced its latest collection of Star Wars x Nixon, this time, taking inspiration from the franchises' latest film, The Last Jedi.
As with previous releases, the popular collaboration will feature watches and accessories inspired by characters from the upcoming film (which is in cinemas tomorrow).
Those honoured include Luke Skywalker, Rey, a Stormtrooper Executioner and a Praetorian Guard.
They'll go perfectly with these Star Wars inspired winter jackets from Columbia.
Check out the collection below:
Luke Skywalker - £175
- 42mm diameter
- 10ATM stainless steel case with hardended mineral crystal glass
- Jedi symbol at 12 o'clock
- Lightsaber themed seconds hand
- Full grain leather band with stainless steel buckle
- Miyota Japanese Quartz Movement
Stormtrooper Executioner - £210
- 42mm diameter
- 10ATM stainless steel 'cushion shape' case with hardedned mineral crystal glass
- 21-19mm tapered solid stainless steel free-swing 3-link bracelet
- First Order symbol at 6 o'clock
- Cystom seconds hand
- Miyota Japanese Quartz movement
Praetorian Guard - £210
- Sentry Red
- 42mm diameter
- 10ATM Stainless Steel case with hardened mineral crystal glass
- 23-20mm tapered stainless steel 3-link bracelet
- Custom seconds hand
- Armour detailing
Rey - £100
- 31mm diameter
- 10ATM stainless steel case with hardened mineral crystal glass
- 16mm tapered leather band
- Custom armour print detail
- Resistance symbol at 12 o'clock
- Miyota Japanese Quartz movement
- Custom seconds hand
All of these peices are really cool, but the brass and steel Luke Skywalker model has to be our favourite.
Just like the previous collections, these pieces have been thoughtfully desiged and aren't as tacky as they clearly could be.
The Nixon x Star Wars: The Last Jedi collection are on sale now, and are available in stores and online at Nixon's website.
Liked this?
- Check out the best Star Wars: The Last Jedi gifts and toys