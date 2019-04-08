These Rapha Core cycling shorts have pockets for all your stuff

First introduced with Rapha's Explore Cargo Bib Shorts, the premium cycling apparel brand has now introduced pocket-toting Cargo Shorts to its 2019 Core range.

The Core Cargo Shorts feature the same pockets as their more expensive Explore cousins, giving you an additional storage option over jersey pockets or a saddlebag.

There are three cargo shorts in the range: Core Cargo Bib Shorts, Core Cargo Shorts and Women’s Cargo Shorts. Each features a stretchy, mesh pocket on each leg. Rapha says the shape and construction of the pockets has been tested to ensure the contents remain safely stowed for the duration of your ride.

In summary, then: these are shorts with pockets; for putting stuff in. Whatever next?

Additionally, the Core Cargo Bib Shorts have two rear pockets that sit out of sight under a t-shirt – and above the waistline to make them easily accessible if you're wearing looser fitting shorts on top on top of your bibs.

Having a pocket on each leg means that it's easier to retrieve things like a phone or a snack than it is from a pocket on the back of a jersey and, of course, if you're wearing a jersey too, the Cargo Shorts provide additional storage. Or now that you have pockets on your shorts, you can swap the traditional cycling jersey for something a bit more casual, like a looser fitting t-shirt. One tip: we recommend not filling the Cargo Shorts pockets with chisels and screwdrivers, just in case you do come off the bike.

The men's Core Cargo Bib Shorts are priced at £110 while both the men's and women's Core Cargo Shorts are priced at £95 a pair.

The new Core range also includes an updated Core Jersey for men and women as well as children’s sizes for the first time. Jerseys start at £60.

Buy the new Core Cargo shorts at rapha.cc

RAPHA SALES AND DEALS

While hoping to find Rapha's 2019 kit at sale prices would be wishful thinking and ultimately futile, you can get older items at reduced prices. Below is where we look when we want to pick up Rapha bike clothes at a discount:

Rapha Archive Sale at Rapha.cc | Save on jerseys, shorts and more

Rapha Archive Sale at Wiggle | Save at least 40%