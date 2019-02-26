These limited edition watch winders are a necessity for any automatic watch owner

If you own an automatic watch, or several automatic watches, a watch winder is pretty much an essential item (especially if said watches have a GMT or Perpetual Calendar function).

They act as a storage solution for your treasured timepieces, and keep them ticking away, ready to wear at a moments notice.

One of our favourite watch winding brands is Barrington Watch Winders, a company based in Buckinghamshire.

Barrington has recently released a selection of special edition watch winders, made from MDF with wood veneers to avoid any warping.

They started life at the end of 2017 when Barrington launched 14 prototypes and asked its followers to choose which ones they'd like to put in production.

After overwhelming feedback, six special edition winders were put into production with under 150 made as part of the collection.

Each special edition winder is assembled by hand in the UK, with mabuchi motors inside the casing to ensure silent running.

The special editions are available in the following styles: Ebony Macassar, Zebrano (Unvarnished), Oak (Unvarnished), Grey Koto, American Walnut (Unvarnished), Santos Rosewood.

Each comes with a choice of either a standard cushion (for larger wrists) or a flex cushion (for smaller wrists).

The limited edition watch winders retail for £299 in the UK or $395 in the US.