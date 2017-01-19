Nintendo Switch games: here's what was announced at launch

Happy days are here as Nintendo has taken the wraps off its new Nintendo Switch console along with a whole host of games.

Most importantly the mighty Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been announced as due for release with the console in March.

Over 80 games are in development and a whole bunch are due for release this year.

These are the Nintendo Switch games you need to know about.

Check out our full Hands on Nintendo Switch review

Full lowdown of all the Nintendo Switch details

Launch day games for the Switch

1-2-Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Skylanders Imaginators

Just Dance 2017

Launch window games

Has Been Heroes (March 2017)

I am Setsuna (March 2017)

Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together! (March 2017)

Super Bomberman R (March 2017)

Sonic Mania (Spring 2017)

Lego City Undercover (Spring 2017)

Arms (Spring 2017)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (April 28, 2017)

Splatoon 2 (Summer 2017)

NBA 2K18 (September 2017)

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Winter 2017)

Super Mario Odyssey (Winter 2017)

FIFA by EA Sports - (2017)

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (2017)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (2017)

Project Sonic 2017 (2017)

Other titles confirmed to be in development

Fire Emblem Warriors - TBA

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence - TBA

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII - TBA

Dragon Quest X - TBA

Dragon Quest XI - TBA

Dragon Quest Heroes I + II - TBA

Minecraft: Switch Edition - TBA

Minecraft: Story Mode - TBA

Shin Megami Tensei - TBA

Octopath Traveler - TBA

Unnamed No More Heroes Sequel - TBA

Steep - TBA

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - TBA

Ultra Street Fighter 2 - TBA

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 - TBA

Unnamed Tales of series game - TBA

Taiko no Tatsujin - TBA

Rime - TBA

Farming Simulator - TBA

Fast RMX - TBA

Syberia 3 - TBA

Stardew Valley - TBA

BlazBlue - TBA

New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers - TBA

Story of Seasons - TBA

Arcade Archives - TBA

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Due for release with the console on 3 March the awesome Zelda will be leading the gaming charge.

Expect cel shaded graphics, a new Link storyline and an open world to explore.

Super Mario Odyssey

Yes Super Mario Odyssey has been announced as an entirely new open world Mario game. Yes it'll let you take Mario into the "real world". Yes Peach and Bowser will be there to keep Mario on his toes. But sadly, no, it won't arrive at console launch.

Super Mario Odyssey is due for a "Holiday 2017" release.

Splatoon 2

Ink firing fun is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the form of Splatoon 2. This one is due out for a summer release.

Thanks to the unique multiplayer offerings of the Joy-Con controllers you'll be able to play with friends even when on the move.

Arms

An entirely new game designed specifically for the Switch console. This lets gamers use the controller movements to play.

Using the Joy-Con controller you can swing a punch in real life and laugh as the extending arms of your character swing out in the game. This one is all about the multiplayer, or it will be when it arrives in the spring.

1-2 Switch

Not much was given away about this Switch specific title. It'll contain several mini games that take advantage of the controller's movement controls - like in the quick draw game shown in the teaser.

This is due out at launch on 3 March.

The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

The awesome Skyrim has been remastered for the Nintendo Switch. Expect all the usual time-consuming fun only now it can continue on the move as you play using the tablet style console.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has been confirmed for release. Other than getting to play as a dude with a massive sword little else was given away. Even the release date wasn't hinted at so don't expect this soon.

Fire Emblem Warriors

No release date or details were given away for Fire Emblems Warriors so sit tight with this tease.

FIFA 17

Of course a console that's all about multiplayer is going to get a football game - FIFA 17 to be exact. Play on the move or at home using those Joy-Con controllers. When is another matter as dates were not given.