Nintendo Switch games: here's what was announced at launch

Happy days are here as Nintendo has taken the wraps off its new Nintendo Switch console along with a whole host of games.
Most importantly the mighty Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been announced as due for release with the console in March.
Over 80 games are in development and a whole bunch are due for release this year.
These are the Nintendo Switch games you need to know about.
Full lowdown of all the Nintendo Switch details
Launch day games for the Switch
- 1-2-Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Just Dance 2017
Launch window games
- Has Been Heroes (March 2017)
- I am Setsuna (March 2017)
- Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together! (March 2017)
- Super Bomberman R (March 2017)
- Sonic Mania (Spring 2017)
- Lego City Undercover (Spring 2017)
- Arms (Spring 2017)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (April 28, 2017)
- Splatoon 2 (Summer 2017)
- NBA 2K18 (September 2017)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Winter 2017)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Winter 2017)
- FIFA by EA Sports - (2017)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (2017)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (2017)
- Project Sonic 2017 (2017)
Other titles confirmed to be in development
- Fire Emblem Warriors - TBA
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence - TBA
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII - TBA
- Dragon Quest X - TBA
- Dragon Quest XI - TBA
- Dragon Quest Heroes I + II - TBA
- Minecraft: Switch Edition - TBA
- Minecraft: Story Mode - TBA
- Shin Megami Tensei - TBA
- Octopath Traveler - TBA
- Unnamed No More Heroes Sequel - TBA
- Steep - TBA
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - TBA
- Ultra Street Fighter 2 - TBA
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 - TBA
- Unnamed Tales of series game - TBA
- Taiko no Tatsujin - TBA
- Rime - TBA
- Farming Simulator - TBA
- Fast RMX - TBA
- Syberia 3 - TBA
- Stardew Valley - TBA
- BlazBlue - TBA
- New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers - TBA
- Story of Seasons - TBA
- Arcade Archives - TBA
Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Due for release with the console on 3 March the awesome Zelda will be leading the gaming charge.
Expect cel shaded graphics, a new Link storyline and an open world to explore.
Super Mario Odyssey
Yes Super Mario Odyssey has been announced as an entirely new open world Mario game. Yes it'll let you take Mario into the "real world". Yes Peach and Bowser will be there to keep Mario on his toes. But sadly, no, it won't arrive at console launch.
Super Mario Odyssey is due for a "Holiday 2017" release.
Splatoon 2
Ink firing fun is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the form of Splatoon 2. This one is due out for a summer release.
Thanks to the unique multiplayer offerings of the Joy-Con controllers you'll be able to play with friends even when on the move.
Arms
An entirely new game designed specifically for the Switch console. This lets gamers use the controller movements to play.
Using the Joy-Con controller you can swing a punch in real life and laugh as the extending arms of your character swing out in the game. This one is all about the multiplayer, or it will be when it arrives in the spring.
1-2 Switch
Not much was given away about this Switch specific title. It'll contain several mini games that take advantage of the controller's movement controls - like in the quick draw game shown in the teaser.
This is due out at launch on 3 March.
The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim
The awesome Skyrim has been remastered for the Nintendo Switch. Expect all the usual time-consuming fun only now it can continue on the move as you play using the tablet style console.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has been confirmed for release. Other than getting to play as a dude with a massive sword little else was given away. Even the release date wasn't hinted at so don't expect this soon.
Fire Emblem Warriors
No release date or details were given away for Fire Emblems Warriors so sit tight with this tease.
FIFA 17
Of course a console that's all about multiplayer is going to get a football game - FIFA 17 to be exact. Play on the move or at home using those Joy-Con controllers. When is another matter as dates were not given.