These are the best deals I found in Wayfair's Way Day

If you love homeware and saving money, you can't really go wrong with Way Day. Wayfair's very own sales event runs April 27 through April 28 and offers some big savings on outdoor furniture, lighting, appliances and more.

Some of the biggest sales include area rugs and wall art but there's something in just about every area of the website. There's even a series of flash deals running over the two days that run for just a few hours, or until they go out of stock.

If there's something particular you're looking for right now, it's worth having a browse through the site to see what you can find. If you're simply in the search for a good deal, I've listed some of the best I found below to get you started.

Wayfair Way Day deals

Wayfair Sleep 10" Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen: was $374.99, now $262.23 at Wayfair

This queen-sized 10-inch gel memory foam mattress is 30% off while stocks last. That's a great price for a replacement mattress either for your bed or the spare room.

Hartington Plastic Adirondack Chair: was $309.99, now $216.86 at Wayfair

I love these colorful outdoor chairs but I can never justify paying full price for them Luckily, they are 30% off right now for Way Day. The chairs come in a range of colors (16 to be exact) but the bright colors like Aruba, Lilac, Royal Blue and Lemon Yellow are where it's at for me.

Earlville Wicker/Rattan 2 - Person Seating Group with Cushions: was $359.00, now $269.99 at Wayfair

If you just need a couple of simple but stylish chairs for your deck, this little set is perfect. You get two rattan chairs, complete with bright turquoise cushions and a small table for your drinks. Right now there's 25% off the price too, which keeps this set well under $300.

Whynter Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator with Wine Storage: was $499, now $364.29 at Wayfair

If you're preparing yourself for those summer garden parties, you need a dedicated beer (or wine) fridge. This Whynter model holds up to 120 cans or a good stack of wine thanks to the adjustable shelves. Right now this is 27% off and ships free.

Black & Decker Portable Air Conditioner: was $549.99, now $357.73 at Wayfair

If your home HVAC isn't up to the summer heat or you have a study or man cave that's off the grid, this portable air con unit is ideal to keep you cool. The Black & Decker model has a single exhaust for the window and comes with a remote control. Right now you can save 35% on the list price.