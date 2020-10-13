Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deal: these are THE coffee machine deals

Coffeeholics looking for some of the best Prime Day deals have come to the right place. We've painstakingly sifted through a veritable trough of coffee machine bargains and selected only the very best coffee machines for your delectation. Whether it's capsule, filter, bean-to-cup or straight up espresso, there's a machine for all tastes and budgets from the likes of Sage, Krups, Nespresso, DeLonghi, Morphy Richards and Breville.

First up, if you're in the USA, you can 'pore over' – aha ha ha – these coffee maker deals just for you:

So dip in and grab yourself a bargain, but not before checking out these rosey Amazon Prime deals first…

• Buy the De'Longhi Autentica Plus bean-to-cup for £329.99. Was £649.99. Save a massive £320 at Amazon

• Buy the excellent Nespresso 11399 Vertuo Plus Special Edition for £67.99. Was £109.99. Save a substantial £42 at Amazon

• Buy the Sage The Barista Express Machine £399.99. Was £599.95. Save £199 and 96 pennies at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day best bean to cup coffee maker deals

Sage The Barista Express Machine £399.99 | Was £599.95 | Save £199.96 at Amazon

Sage The Barista Express Machine £399.99 | Was £599.95 | Save £199.96 at Amazon

What's not to like about this high-end bean-to-cupper from the house of Sage? Nothing is the short answer. After all, it didn't land at number three in our guide to the Best Bean-to-Cup coffee machines by accident. The Sage produces an exquisite cup of black gold with minimal interaction. Simply lock the portafilter into the tamping head and the grinder deposits a dollop of powdered coffee ready for the extraction process. A top-drawer lip-smacking kick is guaranteed. At this low price you couldn't afford to miss out.

Krups EA907D40 Automatic Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £869.99 | Was £1,399.99 | Save £530 at Amazon

Krups EA907D40 Automatic Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £869.99 | Was £1,399.99 | Save £530 at Amazon

From our experience, Krups produces some of the best and most reliable espresso machines on the market. This automatic bean-to-cup model produces 17 different styles of black coffee (from ristretto to cappuccino) and the whole process from bean to cup runs smoothly and with zero human input. The price of this machine is normally out of reach for most espresso fiends but this new low price is almost too good to ignore.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day best Nespresso pod coffee machine deals

Nespresso 11399 Vertuo Plus Special Edition £67.99 | Was £109.99 |Save £42 at Amazon

Nespresso 11399 Vertuo Plus Special Edition £67.99 | Was £109.99 |Save £42 at Amazon

Our favourite Nespresso capsule machine is now available for a knock-down £69.99 – an offer you simply can't refuse. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus by Magimix is a different type of Nespresso system that uses larger capsules than the norm – and that's precisely why we love it. This baby dispenses the tallest and creamiest crema in creme land – like sipping on a hot head of Guinness, only better.

Amazon Prime Day best Delonghi coffee machine deals

De'Longhi Autentica Plus bean-to-cup £329.99 | Was £649.99 | Save £320 at Amazon

De'Longhi Autentica Plus bean-to-cup £329.99 | Was £649.99 | Save £320 at Amazon

De'Longhi is a major player in coffeeland and this highly-rated bean-to-cup is going for a song. Most bean-to-cup machines are as wide as they are tall but this one measures just 20cm in width so it positively won't swallow up acres of space on the kitchen worktop. The Autentica Plus comes with simple touch operation and produces excellent espressos and cappuccinos. Just chuck some good quality roasted beans into the hopper, fill the ample 1.4-litre reservoir with water (preferably bottled) and select your preferred strength and extraction length. Voila, all the hard work is done for you, from grinding to tamping to extraction. At a smidge under £330, this one's a veritable bargain.

On a tighter budget? Try the De'Longhi Lattissima Touch, an excellent capsule coffee maker that uses standard Nespresso pods:

De'Longhi Latissima Touch £160 | Was £280 | Save £120 at Amazon

Breville All-in-One Coffee House £129.99| Was £219.99 | Save £90 at Amazon

Breville All-in-One Coffee House £129.99| Was £219.99 | Save £90 at Amazon

If you and others in the family prefer a variety of coffee styles, then this is the machine for you because it not only whips up a freshly-made espresso using pre-ground coffee, it also makes filter coffee and is even compatible with Dolce Gusto coffee capsules. The Breville All-in-One has garnered a wealth of positive Amazon reviews – at this knock-down price, it's a no brainer.

Alessi 3-Cup Espresso Coffee Maker £94.99 | Was £120 | Save £46.01 at Amazon

Alessi 3-Cup Espresso Coffee Maker £94.99 | Was £120 | Save £46.01 at Amazon

This espresso coffee maker uses the old-fashioned percolating method to extract a big-hitting brew. Designed by Richard Sapper in 1979, the Alessi works without electricity – simply pour some water in the chamber, fill the basket with your favourite fresh blend and pop it on the cooker hob.

Alessi 6-Cup Espresso Coffee Maker £73.99 | Was £140 | Save £45.01 at Amazon

Morphy Richards Amazon Prime Deals Extravaganza

Coffee capsule, pod & beans deals

Coffee capsule, pod & beans deals

You'll need something to put in these coffee machines, of course. Just as well that Amazon also has these deals on Nespresso pods, various other types of pod, and actual coffee beans – remember them?

