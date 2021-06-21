These are GENUINELY good treadmill, exercise bike and rowing machine deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is chock-full of great deals, really, but it's not easy to find them. The online retail giant didn't lie when it said there will be '1,000s of deals' but admittedly, most of these are complete rubbish. However, if you know where to look, you may unearth the best Prime Day deals, especially if you're looking for either treadmills, exercise bikes or rowing machines. Or maybe all three.

NordicTrack and ProForm are two of the best treadmill and cardio machine manufacturers and as a matter of fact, when I did my NordicTrack RW900 rower review, I was amazed just how brilliant this rowing machine was with its big screen and dual air/magnetic resistance. The NordicTrack S10i Studio cycle looks like a pretty decent indoor bike to me too. It's a NordicTrack machine, after all.

Browsing from the US? Here is a jump link to see all the best treadmill, exercise bike and rowing machine prices based on your location.

Should you buy NordicTrack and/or ProForm treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines on Amazon Prime Day?

As well as being a capable indoor exercise bike, the NordicTrack Commercial S10i Studio Cycle also comes with two 3-lbs dumbbells included in the price which is great news as some of the iFit workouts do require you to have these at hand. Should you follow along an iFit workout, the bike will automatically adjust the resistance to match the trainers' settings: no need to fiddle around with the settings! Other, non-exercise bike related workouts are also available through iFit.

Treadmills are the ultimate home cardio machines and the perfect tools to continue the battle against flab indoors when the weather is horrid outside, although it can be a bit boring to jog indoors while staring at the wall. The ProForm Power 995i tries to doctor this issue by providing engaging workouts through iFit that you can watch on the 6-inch screen mounted over the control panel.

The Nordictrack RW900 rower is a great, beginner-friendly rower with a large touchscreen that makes this rowing machine extremely user-friendly, not to mention the automatic resistance system and foldable, space-saver design that's ideal for smaller living spaces.

