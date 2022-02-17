The Wayfair Presidents Day furniture sale is live: get up to 70% off sitewide

Presidents Day is right around the corner and the sales are already in full swing. If you’re looking to bag some early deals, the Presidents Day furniture sales are a great place to look for cheap prices on homeware essentials.

The Wayfair sale is now live and has up to 70% off on bathroom, kitchen, dining room, bedroom, garden and living room furniture.

Shop the Wayfair Presidents Day furniture sale

With prices starting from as low as $12.99, the Wayfair furniture sale is the go-to destination to revitalise your home and update your décor.

To help you find the best sales for Presidents Day, we’ve narrowed down the top deals from Wayfair that are too good to miss.

Top 5 deals to shop today

Lorraine TV Stand: was $289.99, now $129.99 ($160 off) at Wayfair

The Lorraine TV Stand is currently 55% off at Wayfair. This rustic TV stand features adjustable interior shelves, perfect for extra storage. Available in multiple colors, this TV stand is compatible with TVs up to 54”.

Kelly Clarkson Home Avah Bar & Counter Stool: was $418.99, now $165.49 ($253.50) at Wayfair

From the Kelly Clarkson Home section at Wayfair, the Avah Bar Stool is built with an engineered wood frame, square seat and full back. Available in grey or French beige, the upholstery is clean and sleek with button-tufted accents.

Latitude Run Ayedin Square Throw Set of 2 Pillow Covers: was $56.99, now $28.99 ($28) at Wayfair

If you’re looking to update your pillows, this set of 2 covers come in an array of colours, from bright greens, yellows and reds to darker hues like navy, brown and purple. Buy them as a set or as an individual cover for $14.50.

Wayfair Sleep 10” Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress: was $274.99, now $174.99 ($100 off) at Wayfair

Save $100 on the Wayfair Sleep Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress. It helps align your spine, relieve pressure points and conforms to your body nicely. This mattress is backed up with a 10 year limited warranty.

Lark Manor Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating: was $399.99, now $179.99 ($220 off) at Wayfair

This garden or patio furniture set from Wayfair is a 4-person seating group that sits nicely on your patio or in your garden. This set features chairs, a table and loveseat, is made of brown wicker rattan and comes with removable cushions.

The best Presidents Day furniture sales at Wayfair

Dining room sale: Up to 55% off

The Wayfair Presidents Day sale has up to 55% off on dining room furniture, from chair sets to kitchen islands, wine storage to sideboards. This is a great department to check out for top deals on big pieces of furniture that become centrepieces of any room. Browse the sale here .

Garden sale: Up to 60% off

Find the latest garden and patio furniture in the Wayfair Presidents Day sale. With up to 60% off on seating and loungers, the best deals are found on garden umbrellas starting from as little as $40. Browse the sale here .

Kitchen sale: Up to 60% off

The kitchen essentials clearance has top offers on cookware sets including pots and pans, muffin tins and non-stick appliances. Big brands like Le Creuset are stocked at Wayfair so if you want luxurious kitchenware, check the Wayfair Presidents Day. Browse the sale here .

Lighting sale: Up to 60% off

The Wayfair Presidents Day sale has great lighting options, including ceiling fans, bulbs, lamps, chandeliers and flush mounts. These lights can stand alone, mounted on the wall or wired into the ceiling. Browse the sale here .

Living room sale: Up to 60% off

The living room clearance sale has up to 60% off on seating. Recliners, sofas, ottomans and chaise lounges come in many different sizes, colors and materials, ideal for any room aesthetic. Browse the sale here .

Mattress sale: Prices starting from $99

The mattress sale at Wayfair has comfortable models starting from as little as $99. With huge savings up for grabs, we predict that mattresses will sell out quickly so you'll have to be fast to get your hands on one. Browse the sale here .

Office furniture sale: Prices starting from $75

Update your home office with designer office furniture from Wayfair. The office furniture clearance has great deals on chairs, storage cabinets, desks and bookcases. Browse the sale here .

Storage sale: Prices starting from $12.99

You can never have enough storage! The storage solutions clearance from Wayfair has the cheapest prices. Storage options you can buy are laundry hampers, door organisers, shoe racks, cabinets and bath caddies. Browse the sale here .