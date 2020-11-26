The top 5 iRobot Roomba Black Friday deals at Walmart today

iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners are the best in the world, which is why these awesome Black Friday deals at Walmart definitely caught our eye.

They caught our eye as they cut serious money off a wide-range of iRobot Roomba systems, with prices now starting for as low as $179. There's even a $200 price cut on the iRobot Roomba that currently sits top of T3's best robot vacuum buying guide.

To see all the iRobot Roomba Walmart Black Friday deals simply follow the link directly above, or for a curated selection of the best deals according to T3, then read on.

The thing we like most about iRobot Roomba cleaners is that the range is really diverse and truly offers a system for every home, no matter its size, or its specific cleaning requirements.

As such, here we've picked the best Walmart iRobot Roomba Black Friday deals based on both price, as well as home size and delivered features.

iRobot Roomba 670 | Was: $329.99 | Now: $179 | Saving: $150.99

An awesome saving here on a highly capable and stylish robot vacuum cleaner. Walmart slices $150.99 of the iRobot Roomba 670, which features a patented 3-stage cleaning system, adaptive navigation and even voice control via and Amazon Alexa enabled product. Automatic home cleaning, even when you're out and about. Free 2-day delivery is included, too.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 614 | Was: $249 | Now: $199 | Saving: $50

Another very welcome Black Friday discount sees the Roomba 614 reduced by $50 down to just $199. This model features dirt detection technology and a specialized edge-sweeping brush to snag even things that are hard to get. Its dual multi-surface Brushes also means this stars on both hard and carpeted floors.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i3+ | Was: $599 | Now: $399 | Saving: $200

A massive $200 price slash sees the heavy duty iRobot Roomba i3+ fall in price from $599 to only $399. This robotic vacuum is one heck of serious cleaning system, with a premium 3-Stage cleaning system, smart navigation and dirt detection sensors, as well as a comprehensive smart home integration, allowing remote control, voice control and more. The star feature though? Every time the vacuum cleans it then automatically empties itself into a AllergenLock bag. Remarkable.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675 | Was: $274.88 | Now: $239.99 | Saving: $34.89

The iRobot Roomba 675 is a great all-round robotic vacuum cleaner, offering dual multi-surface brushes, an auto-cleaning head unit, smart dirt detection sensors, Amazon Alexa integration, and a long-lasting runtime of 90 minutes. For medium homes this is a perfect labor-saving companion.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i7 | Was: $799 | Now: $599 | Saving: $200

Another super $200 price cut sees the iRobot Roomba i7 price crash to $599 from $799. This hyper-premium robot vacuum cleaner comes with all the tricks and best, state-of-the-art features, like smart room mapping, smart AI integration, a premium 3-stage cleaning system and personalized schedules. For medium and large homes it is a great fit, and is now available for a discounted price point and with free 2-day delivery.View Deal

For even more great iRobot Roomba Black Friday deals be sure to check out the pricing charts below, which pull in today's very cheapest offers from all of the best US retailers.

In addition, for even more great Black Friday sales be sure to check out the links below, which have been curated by T3's deal hunters to take you straight to the events where the biggest and best discounts can be bagged.

