The top 4 PS5 Black Friday deals at Walmart

It's that time again: Black Friday deals have started and retailers across America are rolling out deep discounts on pretty much everything. While Sony PS5 stocks are low, we've made a list of the must-have accessories for when your console arrives.

The PS5 represents a significant shift in performance from the PS4 and PS4 Pro, packing a lot more power and the ability to play games in 8K at 120fps in some scenarios. The average gamer likely won't make use of this prowess, but it does mean that everything else runs extremely smoothly and well.

Sony has clearly thought about what matters to gamers and all of the technical wizardry – from the SSD to the new haptic feedback in the DualSense controllers – are designed to make games more immersive, smoother, and ultimately more fun.

In our testing, the PS5 is a great console and obvious upgrade for most PS4 Slim users (the PS4 Pro is slightly more questionable), while making a great first-console purchase. The launch games, from Spider-Man Miles Morales to DIRT 5, are fantastic, too, providing endless hours of couch-based entertainment.

Let's jump into Walmart's best PS5 Black Friday deals.

Samsung 75" 4K QLED TV | $1,498 $1,198 from Walmart

Upgrading your TV setup is the quickest way to get the most out of the PS5, which can push out up to 8K resolution. Samsung's gigantic 75-inch 4K Smart TV is the perfect candidate, especially with Walmart's Black Friday discount.View Deal

PlayStation VR Bundle | Headset, Camera, Motion Controllers | $578 $470 from Walmart

Fully and totally immerse yourself in games with the PS VR Starter Bundle, everything you need to play the 200+ VR games that are currently available. It goes without saying that the PS5 makes VR look absolutely incredible.

PS5 HD Camera | $59.96 from Walmart

The name says it all really: Sony's dedicated PS5 camera is for anyone who wants to chat to friends or stream themselves playing games on Twitch. It's a great accessory and one that you might not immediately think of so don't miss out.View Deal

Seagate 4TB Hard Drive | $119.99 from Walmart

The PS5 can play almost all PS4 games meaning you'll likely be needing some extra space at some point in the future and Seagate's 4TB PS4-compatible hard drive is the perfect way to do so.

As we wait for PS5 stocks to replenish, there's never been a better time to get ahead and grab the accessories that will make your playtime even better.

