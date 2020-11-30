The top 3 smartwatch Cyber Monday deals of the day

If you missed out on Black Friday deals then you best believe in second chances: Cyber Monday 2020 has retailers across the US knocking hundreds of gadgets and gizmos all day long. Smartwatches are top of the Christmas list for many and now is the perfect time to grab a fantastic bargain.

Smartwatches come in all shapes and sizes but generally do a few things. The first one is, well, telling the time; you can't have a good watch that doesn't tell you the time quickly and easily. After that, a lot of smartwatches track activity, display notifications, can make and receive calls, send messages, and play music.

Beyond these generic features, smartwatches can do a bunch of different and unique things. Samsung smartwatches, for example, are best suited to someone who has a Samsung phone; Fitbits are best for people who love sports.

It's worth flicking through some different options before making your choice and deciding which set of features is the best for your daily routine.

Let's dive in...

Fitbit Charge 4 (Black or Rosewood)

Was $149.95 | Now $99.99 | Save $50

Fitbit is the go-to brand for people that love sports and other physical activities; they've been making fitness tracking wearables long before smartwatches were a thing in the popular imagination. Charge 4 is the latest and arguably best, packing loads of cool stuff.

DEAL OF THE DAY! Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Green, Gold, or Silver)

Was $199.99 | Now $139.99 | Save $60

The 40mm version of Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active is a lovely smartwatch at an even lovelier price. The circular screen is crisp, even in sunlight, and there's a host of activity tracking stuff inside. If you have a Samsung smartphone, this is easily the best choice.

Garmin Instinct (Black or Blues)

Was $249.99 | Now $149.99| Save $100

You probably know Garmin by reputation and with good reason: their rugged, GPS-enabled tech has saved many a climber's bacon and then some. If you're into extreme sports or love to be outside for long periods, Garmin's Instinct is the smartwatch for you.

No matter what you want from a smartwatch, one of these three options are bound to cover it. Track your activity, message friends, pause songs, and a lot more, all from one tiny device.

