The top 3 Google, Amazon, and Roku streaming stick Cyber Monday deals of the day

If you missed out on Black Friday deals then you've got a second chance: Cyber Monday 2020 has retailers across the US introducing huge discounts on everything tech. One set of useful accessories that have big discounts are streaming sticks from Google, Amazon, and Roku.

Streaming sticks have been around for a while and they're absolutely fabulous: everything on Netflix, Prime, YouTube, HBO Max, and whatever streaming service you use magically appears right there, no smart TV, console, or laptop needed. It's the perfect gift for yourself, your parents, or technophobe friends.

The three main players in the streaming stick world are: Google's Chromecast, a nifty little puck-like device; Amazon's Fire TV Stick, which is potentially our favourite-ever device; and Roku' Streaming Stick, the independent choice of the three. All of them offer the same set of services and so on, so don't worry about that.

Let's jump into the deals...

Google Chromecast (Charcoal)

Was $29.99 | Now $18.99 | Save $11 at Best Buy

Google's Chromecast was one of the original streaming devices ever made and its only gotten better since: there's over 2,000 apps available and Google's Assistant is on-hand to answer any difficult questions, control your smart home, and so on. View Deal

DEAL OF THE DAY! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa

Was $49.99 | Now $29.99 | Save $20 at Best Buy

If you've recently made the upgrade to a 4K TV, then Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is the best choice of the three, offering the same huge number of channels and streaming services with in 4K at 60fps where applicable. Alexa is mighty handy, too, especially if you have an Echo device already.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K

Was $49.99 | Now $29.99 | Save $20 at Best Buy

Roku is the only independent company competing in the streaming space and that's valuable in and of itself. There's access to a pretty much unlimited number of streaming services, of course, and the Roku app for iOS and Android is really useful. View Deal

If you're looking to make some last minute Cyber Monday purchases, getting a streaming stick is a good place to start. They're insanely useful, especially for older non-smart TVs, while also making good stocking fillers ahead of Christmas.

