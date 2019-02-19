The Swatch Flymagic is designed to combat modern technology

Magnets are everywhere, and they're most likely destroying your watch. From iPad cases to hair dryers, speakers and more, it's a veritable minefield out there.
Swatch has chosen its brand new Flymagic watch to premiere an innovative material designed to combat these magnetic forces.
- T3's guide to the best watches for men
- The best watches under £1000
- Best watch winders: keep your timepiece ticking away
Swatch Flymagic is the first to integrate a 'Nivachron' balance spring, made from a newly developed titanium-based alloy with exceptional paramagnetic characteristics.
The balance spring reduces the detrimental influence of a magnetic field by a factor of over 10.
This 100-percent Swiss-made component also offers effective resistance to changes in temperature and excellent shock resistance, contributing to a significant improvements in chronometric performance.
In the future, all Sistem51 models, and watches from Audemars Piguet, will feature the Nivachron hairspring.
Now onto the Flymagic, which debuts in three models, each limited to 500 pieces.
In a typical Swatch move, Flymagic turns the watch movement upside down, literally, with the new balance spring and skeletonized gear train all visible on the face of the watch, through a transparent rotor.
There's another Swatch first here, too – the seconds hand runs backwards.
The 45mm case is crafted from stainless steel, and shows the movement through antireflective sapphire crystal.
All models come with one rubber and two high-end calfskin straps.
The watch is priced at $1,500.