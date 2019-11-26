The Protein Works Black Friday sale is here to make gains cheaper to achieve

So not even athletes feel left out this Black Friday, we have another supplement deal for you: The Protein Works is running an up to 80% off Blackout Lighting Deals sale as well as some extra Deal of the Day offers, in true Amazon style, to save you money on your supplement needs. Get buff for cheaper!

• Shop The Protein Works' Blackout Lightning Deals sale – up to 80% off protein powder, protein snacks and other supplements, prices from £0.79

The Protein Works is one of the best manufacturers and suppliers of supplements in the UK, famous for their innovative and great quality products. Some of their products are just absolutely nuts, like the Total Mass Matrix Extreme mass gainer protein mix, each serving containing 54 grams of protein and a staggering 974 calories! Even better, it's 53% off today using the code DOTD53.

Come to T3 for the best Black Friday deals from all over the internet, we have deals roundups from all major online retailers, like the best Argos Black Friday deals and the best Currys Black Friday deals. Get everything from toothbrushes to TVs for cheap this Black Friday, we'll help you find the best deals out there.

Today's top deals on The Protein Works

Total Mass Matrix Extreme, 1.325 kg | Sale price £12.68 | Was £26.99 | Save £14.30 (53%) on The Protein Works

Struggling with putting on weight because you're naturally too skinny? Try the Mass Matrix Extreme, each serving contains 974 calories and 54 grams of protein. Have this in the morning and start the day well, aid muscle recovery and achieve clean gains! Use the code DOTD53 at the checkout to claim your discount.View Deal

Diet Meal Replacement Extreme, 1 kg | Sale price £15 | Was £31.99 | Save £16.99 (53%) on The Protein Works

Want to lose weight instead? Try the Diet Meal Replacement, one serving has only 205 calories but 25 grams of protein and only 3 grams of fat. It's high in fibre and low-GI carbs, meaning you won't feel hungry all as soon as you had this shake. Use the code DOTD53 at the checkout to claim your discount.View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web