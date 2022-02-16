The Presidents Day furniture sale at Overstock is live: the best deals to shop today

The Presidents Day sales are officially kicking off this week, with amazing deals on TVs, appliances, furniture, electronics, mattresses and much more.

Furniture is one of the best sales you can find on Presidents Day from a range of popular retailers. The Overstock furniture sale is already live, helping shoppers save hundreds of dollars on home décor, lighting, DIY and garden essentials.

Shop the Overstock Presidents Day sale here

The Overstock Presidents Day sale is the go-to destination if you’re looking to refresh your home or completely renovate your space. The clearance has up to 70% off across all departments and every order comes with free shipping.

We’ve found the best Overstock furniture deals to shop today and in the lead up to Presidents Day so keep reading for all the details.

Top 5 furniture deals today

Slumber Solutions 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress: was $708.78, now $398.69 ($310.09 off) at Overstock

The Slumber Solutions Choose Your Comfort mattress is made of 14-inch gel memory foam that’s designed to relieve pressure points and moderate temperature. It’s a very supportive mattress that gives a comfortable night sleep and this model is currently over $300 off in the Overstock Presidents Day sale.

Simple Living Como Modern Writing Desk: was $241.49, now $180.61 ($60.88 off) at Overstock

If you’re looking to update your home office, the Simple Living Como Modern Writing Desk features two side shelves, two accessory drawers and one file drawer for maximum storage. Available in black, white and grey colors.

Modern Thin Framed Full Length Floor Mirror: was $122.99, now $89.99 ($33 off) at Overstock

The Modern Thin Framed Full Length Mirror is currently 27% off right now at Overstock. A simple and casual design, the mirror is available in different colors and sizes and can be easily hung up vertically or horizontally.

Porch & Den Jefferson Sliding Door Stackable Cabinet: was $209.99, now $142.37 ($67.62 off) at Overstock

The Jefferson cabinet from Porch & Den is crafted from engineered wood and features adjustable shelves and large panel sliding doors. With tons of storage and a sleek design, it’s a great accessory to add into your living and dining rooms.

nuLOOM 24” Emma Clear Glass Cotton Shade Gold Table Lamp: was $176.45, now $76.94 ($99.51 off) at Overstock

This modern table lamp completes any room, whether you pop it on your bedside table or in your living room. The glass stand is a fun accent and is complimented with subtle shades of gold and white. The lamp is compatible with LED, CFL, halogen and incandescent bulbs.

The best Presidents Day furniture sales at Overstock

Art sale: Extra 15% off at Overstock

Decorate your home with discounted art from the Overstock Presidents Day sale. Choose from canvases, metal, vinyl, 3D art, glass, acrylic and wall sculptures. Customers can easily shop by size, colour and holiday to find their signature style and aesthetic. Browse the sale here.

Bedding & Bath sale: Extra 15% off at Overstock

Update your bed and bathroom with cheap deals from the Overstock Presidents Day sale. You can find bedding basics like duvet covers, throws and sheets and bathroom essentials like towels, bath mats and shower curtains. Browse the sale here.

Furniture sale: Extra 15% off at Overstock

Refresh your home with cheap furniture from the Overstock Presidents Day sale. Customers can find living room, dining room, office, bedroom and bathroom furniture, including recliners, desks, stools and more. The main furniture sale ends in 6 days so you have just under a week to shop these great deals. Browse the sale here.

Home décor sale: Extra 15% off at Overstock

Decorate your house with the latest home décor from the Overstock Presidents Day sale. This is the best department to shop in if you're a big fan of interior design. This sale includes pillows, vases, plants, trunks, curtains, mirrors and frames. Browse the sale here.

Lighting sale: Extra 15% off at Overstock

Improve your indoor and outdoor lighting from the Overstock Presidents Day sale. The lighting sale includes deals on ceiling fans, bulbs, lamps and wall lighting. Specialist lighting is also available and you can find salt lamps, neon signs and pool table lights. Browse the sale here.

Mattress sale: Starting at $199 at Overstock

Invest in a new mattress from the Overstock Presidents Day sale. Mattresses are in high demand during the Presidents Day sales and Overstock have an extensive range from top brands. Mattress brands you can buy from Overstock are Furniture of America, Lucid, Sealy, Slumber Solutions, Tempur and more. Browse the sale here.

Patio & Garden sale: Starting at $199 at Overstock

Tidy up your garden with garden and patio discounts from the Overstock Presidents Day sale. Find the latest outdoor furniture including hammocks, benches, chairs, sofas and more. With prices starting from $199, you can definitely find a good bargain for your garden or balcony. Browse the sale here.

Rugs sale: Extra 15% off at Overstock

Shop designer rugs at discounted prices from the Overstock Presidents Day sale. There are many rug styles, designs, lengths and colours to choose from, ideal if you want to buy multiple rugs for different rooms in your house. Browse the sale here.