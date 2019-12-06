The North Face Icon Pack pays homage to a true legend

First launched in 1994, the now legendary North Face full-body suit quickly became synonymous with the highest summits from all around the globe, protecting climbers from some of the most extreme weather conditions known.

Now, taking inspiration from the 25th anniversary of this icon, The North Face has created a new capsule which features a unique, specially designed yellow Himalayan suit logo in place of the traditional TNF half dome, making this collection truly one of a kind.

With another nod to its inspiration, the collection offers a true head to toe look, including a unique take on Himalayan Synth Hoodie, Celebration Glacier Fleece trousers, Trail Escape Edge shoes and a convertible shoulder bag.

You can check out the whole collection being modeled below:

(Image credit: The North Face)

Our pick of the collection is the Men's Mountain II shoes. They look great, are lightweight and will see you through the day in total comfort thanks to advanced cushioning and heel stability.

The new capsule is available to buy online and in-store now, with prices starting at £45 for the Icon Celebration T-shirt, and rising to £150 for the Himalayan Hoodie.

Shop the full collection on The North Face website.

