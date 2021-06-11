The Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera plus 24-70mm lens kit is $800 off at B&H Photo

When Nikon's Z5 camera hit the market, it quickly saw success as one of the first affordable and major steps into the world of mirrorless tech. It's a brand new playing field, so the price tag on these things can be a bit of an eye opener. Thankfully, there's a deal on the Nikon Z5 at B&H Photo that softens the blow on your bank account.

On sale for $1,596.99, photographers can grab Nikon's mirrorless plus a 24-70mm f/4 lens for over $800 off. Ranking third in T3's best mirrorless camera guide, the Nikon Z5 is one of the top cameras available with the latest mirrorless tech. It offers exceptional specs for an entry-level mirrorless, providing a compact yet fully-featured mirrorless for those new to the hobby as well as seasoned veterans.

From a price perspective, the deal here still runs a pretty penny for Nikon's latest mirrorless. However, the package and savings offer a great chance for those looking to upgrade the chance to do so with some good savings. This kit usually runs at almost $2,400, and is quite possibly one of the best mirrorless camera deals to date.

Our Nikon Z5 review provides an in-depth look at why this ranks so well among mirrorless digital cameras.

Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 24-70mm f/4 Lens Now: $1,596.99 | Was: $2,396.99 | $800 (33%)

Grab the Nikon Z5 mirrorless digital camera kit with 24-70mm f/4 lens and save $800 in the process. A solid entry-level/mid-ranged mirrorless, the Z5 offers a solid step into new mirrorless tech at a price that isn't so jaw dropping.View Deal

B&H Photo is offering discounts on most of the Z5 bundles they offer, with varied savings depending on the lens you'll want. The best deal by far is the 24-70mm f/4 lens kit, but if that's not quite what you're looking for you can check out all of B&H Photo's Nikon Z5 deals below.

You can also find more deals on the Nikon Z5 across the web at retailers below. While there may be some better deals at other locations, take into consideration the lens kits that come with the camera body.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Home Depot Father's Day Sale 2021 – gift ideas for dad plus deals on grills, tools and more

Best Buy Father's Day Sale 2021 – dad approved deals on 4K TVs, appliances and more

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

I tried Apple's Dolby Atmos music on a wide range of headphones. Here's my verdict

Rumored iPhone 13 upgrades look awesome – but here's why they'll be too little too late for me

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly to be challenged by Google Pixel Fold this year