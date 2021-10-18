The Nextbase 522GW dash camera is $50 off thanks to this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy

If you're hoping to find a cheap dash cam on sale ahead of the holiday shopping rush, Best Buy is offering what I'm calling an early Black Friday deal thanks to an impressive savings. Sitting at a solid 20% off right now, you can save $50 on the Nextbase 522GW dash cam at Best Buy.

On sale for $209.99, this highly rated camera offers a great bargain at this price. Ranked as one of the best dash cams available today, the Nextbase 522GW is loaded with features you usually find in much higher priced units such as Alexa compatibility and much more. For the discounted price, this dash cam deal is a must-see.

Nextbase 522GW 1440p Dash Cam

Now: $209.99 | Was: $259.99 | Savings: $50 (20%)

Already one of the best options for budget-conscience buyers, the 522GW is an excellent mid-ranged dash cam. Recording at 1440p, it'll capture all of the important details with crisp, clear images. It's not 4K, but for the price and value here it's not needed.View Deal

The predecessor to the Nextbase 622GW, the 522GW is a solid foundation that essentially offers the same great features without native 4K resolution. Quite a bit cheaper as well, the 522GW is a better option for those who just need something that works great without the premium features.

That's not to say this dash cam is cheap by any stretch. While it doesn't record at 4K, it features Alexa built-in to sync up with smart devices, 1440p recording and must-have emergency video backup in the event of an accident. All substantial enough to protect you when an unfortunate accident happens.

From a price perspective, this deal offers both great savings and a great value for what you get. Nextbase offers some pretty impressive dash cams for the price, and with the Nextbase 622GW now out and about the 522GW comes in even cheaper. It doesn't get you a 4K dash cam cheap but it does offer high quality 1440p recording to capture must-see details.

If you're hoping to find a cheap dash camera on sale that does support 4K, however, we've included some deals below. With Black Friday sales essentially kicking off right now, we'll start to see plenty of options to choose from including deals on Garmin, ThinkWare and many more.

