The new Seiko 5 is your ideal summer holiday watch

The Seiko 5 Sports is an iconic watch that has delivered consistently high levels of reliability, durability, performance and value for over 50 years.

Now, with the creation of a new, more modern design, this much loved timepiece is re-born with all of the same values as the original.

We think this makes the new Seiko 5 an ideal 'holiday watch', a piece you can wear on your travels without the fear of scratching, denting, or swimming with it, whist still looking impossibly cool.

The first ever Seiko 5 watch, Seiko Sportmatic 5, was born in 1963. It was Seiko’s and Japan’s first ever automatic day-date watch.

The ‘’5’’ represented the promise that every Seiko 5 watch would have five key attributes; an automatic movement, a day-date display at the three o’clock position, water resistance, a recessed crown at the four o’clock position and a case and bracelet built for durability.

In 1968, Seiko 5 Sports was introduced. It was created for the ever-growing number of men and women who wanted a watch they could trust as they played sports.

The Seiko 5 Sports offered enhanced water resistance, a strengthened crystal and luminous hands and hour markers.

The Seiko 5 Sports became renowned for being a ‘’go-anywhere’’ watch that offered a unique look and extraordinary value.

Check out the 2019 collection below:

Image 1 of 6 Seiko 5 'Streets' (Image credit: Seiko) Image 2 of 6 Seiko 5 'Sports' (Image credit: Seiko) Image 3 of 6 Seiko 5 'Sense' (Image credit: Seiko) Image 4 of 6 Seiko 5 'Specialist' (Image credit: Seiko) Image 5 of 6 Seiko 5 'Suits' (Image credit: Seiko) Image 6 of 6 The original Seiko 5 from 1968 (Image credit: Seiko)

The new Seiko 5 Sports collection draws its inspiration from the five decades of Seiko 5 Sports history, with every new model sharing an updated version of this durable case.

You'll also recognise the arrow shaped minute hands, distinctive hour markers and one-way rotating bezel.

Inside you'll find the tried and trusted automatic Caliber 4R36, with 24 jewels, optional manual-winding, a 41 hour power reserve and a hacking second hand.

The new collection features five different 'themes' and no fewer than 27 different executions, embracing a wide range of straps and bracelets from steel mesh to silicone/leather hybrids.

The themes include Sports, Suits, Specialist, Street and Sense. All have new dials with three-dimensional hour markers.

The new Seiko 5 Sports collection will be available in store from September 2019 and will be priced from £250. You can read more on Seiko's website.