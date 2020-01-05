The new Columbia SH/FT mid-trainers blur the line between trail and pavement

Launched on 18 September, the outdoor apparel brand Columbia's new SH/FT footwear collection tries the blend to functionality of a hiking boot with the style of an urban sneaker.

The SH/FT takes this one step further, providing peak performance and function for the trail, without sacrificing style. The key attributes of the collection include:

Modern aesthetic with high-energy colour options and athletic comfort

SH/FT midsole featuring a dual compound cushioning composite that offers high resiliency for long lasting use and exceptional energy return

All-terrain traction for use on a variety of surfaces

Deconstructed knit upper for all day comfort and wear ability

OutDry, Columbia’s best-in-class waterproof breathable technology

Don't sacrifice on style with these urban hikers (Image credit: Columbia)

These are not performance shoes and although the SH/FT does offer good energy return which will come handy on longer hikes, it will not be your next trail running shoe. The 100% waterproof OutDry stretch knit is comfortable to walk in, though, and will keep your feet dry and cosy in most weather conditions.

Priced at a reasonable £135, the SH/FT comes in five different colours to choose from.

You can buy the Columbia SH/FT mid-trainers either at Columbia's Carnaby street store or online at www.columbiasportswear.co.uk/c/shft.

