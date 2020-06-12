The MSR Trail Lite Duo is the cleverest, most compact travel cookware set we've seen

If you're heading off on an outdoors adventure and are wondering how you're going to eat out in the wild, then it's time to look at the MSR Trail Lite Duo. This super compact two-person cook system, from the brand known for making some of the best camping cookware sets around, will go anywhere with you.

If you want to get out in nature without letting go of some home comforts, like tasty hot food, then the MSR Trail Lite Duo is a great option. This system cleverly packs two bowls, mugs and a cooking pot all into a compact set. Then all you need is a stove (here's our pick of the best camping stoves, if you've not sorted that out yet), and – if if you're feeling fancy – a camping chair, and you're well on your way to dining like a king in the great outdoors.

The MSR Trail Lite Duo features a two litre hard-anodised aluminium pot with a strainer lid, two double-wall insulated mugs and a two DeepDish bowls. And all that is, of course, BPA free as well as being cold and hot-safe polypropylene, so no matter where you end up this kit will stay strong for you. This kit does leave room for expansion though. That means you can fit more utensils in there, like an extra mug, for example, while staying compact and travel-friendly.

Packs down small enough to carry with one hand (Image credit: MSR)

Crucially this unit has room to fit an MSR PocketRocket or MicroRocket stove in the system too. Since this is what heats up the water or food, it's an essential part if you want to cook. So the fact it fits without taking up more room outside the pot space, makes sense. (To be clear, note that you'll need to purchase this separately.)

This set packs plenty of kit into a tiny space (Image credit: MSR)

The set weighs in at 600g and stands at 14.5 x 15.2 x 10.2cm in dimensions. When you place everything packed away the handle folds and locks to make sure everything stays in place.



(Image credit: MSR)

The MSR Trail Lite Duo is available on its own from £53. The MSR PocketRocket 2 can be bought separately for around £30.