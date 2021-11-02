The most outrageously expensive superbikes we expect to see at Rouleur Live 2021

I had the chance to visit the Rouleur Live expo in London a couple of years back and I must confess, it was an awesome experience. I managed to get a sneak peek at the new Team GB crit bike before it was announced to the public, saw a number of awesome cycling accessories and tried bikes I could never afford. And now you can do the same!

The 2021 Rouleur Live is the sixth edition of the "world’s finest cycling exhibition" and this year is shaping up to be the best edition of the star-studded show to date. The who’s who of cycling – including Anna van der Breggen, Geraint Thomas and Fausto Pinarello – will be in attendance at London's Victoria House from 4-6 November, alongside a showcase of more than 50 premium cycling brands, exhibiting the latest in performance road bikes, cycling helmets, cycling shoes, tech clothing and accessories.

The show will play host to a large number of the industry’s leading bike brands including Bianchi, BMC, Cervelo, Colnago, Fara, Heroin, Pinarello, Ribble, Scott, Specialized, Swift Carbon and Titici. And just to whet your appetite, here is a list of the most expensive bikes you can see/touch/admire at the show this year.

(Image credit: Rouleur Live)

3T Anniversary Exploro RaceMax

Price: €19,610

To celebrate their 60th year in business, Italian marque 3T has launched a very special limited edition version of their popular Exploro RaceMax – and it isn’t just the bike that you’re getting.

The original Exploro, one of the first true aero gravel bikes, launched back in 2016 before it levelled up and transformed into an even more fine-tuned race machine, the RaceMax - becoming the RaceMax Italia, 3T’s lightest version to date which also offers several customisation options for customers.

For their 60th anniversary, 3T have launched an exquisite bundle that not only includes the bike but also its own garage, the Dreambox – a solid 200 kg motorised, remote-controlled bike box to house your new RaceMax at home. Limited edition on this one means that only 60 will be produced in total.

(Image credit: Rouleur Live)

PINARELLO Dogma F

Price: £12,200

Seven of the last 10 Tours de France have been conquered on a DOGMA, and the latest generation – the Dogma F – is now ready to continue that legacy of success.

This is the culmination of all of the previous bikes’ skill and experience; a true masterpiece of engineering that offers advancements in handling, comfort and aerodynamics all wrapped in a package that can climb, descend and sprint with equal flair.

(Image credit: Rouleur Live)

BMC Masterpiece

Price (frameset): £10,000

Among other things, BMC is famous for being the producer of the finest triathlon bikes such as the BMC Timemachine, but the DNA of this Masterpiece comes from the fabled BMC Roadmachine, a road bike long known as the ‘have it all’ option for those riders not willing to compromise on performance, efficiency, or all-day compliance.

When you order this bike you only get a frame, the fork, a seat post, the stem and a handlebar. You’ll need to add your own wheelset, a groupset along with everything else that will make it into a bike. This bike is rumoured to take a whole day for BMC to make the frame, hence why they are only making a limited amount.

(Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble Ultra SL

Price: £5,499

I had the chance to take a look at the absolutely gorgeous Ribble Ultra SL R ahead of its launch and its custom colour scheme makes its public debut at Rouleur Live 2021; the first place that people will have been able to set their eyes upon this game-changing machine. Ribble redefines aero with the new Ultra Road SL following a brief to develop the world’s most aerodynamically advanced road platform.

Designed to be super fast, following an extensive and ground-breaking R&D process of market-leading CFD, Wind Tunnel testing and Real-World Analysis. Every aspect of the bike and rider performing in perfect aerodynamic harmony has been considered to create a machine that has been optimised to give maximum aero advantage.

(Image credit: Rouleur Live)

CERVELO R5

Price: £8,784

Cervelo turned heads with the launch of their new R5, following extensive input from their pro team partners, and are incredibly proud of the latest frame which tips the scales 130 grams lighter than the previous model - a 16% reduction from an already-light frame.

While aerodynamics weren’t a focus with the fourth iteration of this frame as they would be on an S5 or P5, bringing the cables inside served to reduce drag by 25g. This is the bike that has often been seen flying up and down the mountains of Europe with the phenomenal Wout van Aert since the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Rouleur Live)

Titici Vento

Price (frameset): £5,774

The brand new Vento is light, powerful and described by Titici as ‘a breath of wind’. It’s the latest model from the premium Italian cycling brand and continues Titici’s focus on both aesthetics and performance.

The special feature of this bike is the frame, which has fully integrated cable routing and a shortened rear end, thus giving it the agility and lightness of a climbing frame while maintaining aerodynamics and responsiveness for a fast turn of speed when needed. The entire Vento frame is built from carbon fibre, handcrafted using the progressive bandage workmanship, a system of wrapping the tubes with slow resins.

The Vento is made to measure by hand in Asola and can be adapted to individual needs, from geometry to paintwork. The colourway pictured is a special "Sessanta Green" for the 60th anniversary of the Titici brand.

(Image credit: Rouleur Live)

FARA F/RD

Price: £3,499

The F/RD, from the Norwegian newcomer brand FARA, is an all-round race bike with aero-optimised tube shapes, precise handling and is extremely lightweight. Launched in October 2021, the F/RD is designed along FARA’s ethos of bringing the premium quality of bikes often only reserved for the world’s best riders and making this accessible to all.

The frame design is a result of in-house product development in collaboration with industry-leading frame designers. Thus making the bike super comfortable for anyone riding it. This is the first time the bike will be showcased in the UK as the Norwegian brand launched three bikes at this year's event.

About Rouleur Live 2021

Rouleur Live, an annual highlight in the cycling calendar, will also host a unique collection of exhibits curated exclusively for cycling fans. Star names already confirmed as joining the Theatre stage across the three days include Geraint Thomas, Anna van der Breggen, Vincenzo Nibali, Marcel Kittel, Emma Norsgaard, Fabian Cancellara, Imogen Cotter and many more.

Times are as follows:

Thursday 4th November, 18:00-23:00

Friday 5th November, 12:00-21:00

Saturday 6th November, 10:00-16:00 (U16s go free on Saturday)

Tickets cost £40 for any of the three days, with a season pass also available for all three days at £100. All tickets can be purchased from Rouleur.cc.