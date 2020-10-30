The Mandalorian Season 2: episode release schedule, and how to watch now

The Mandalorian Season 2 is finally here, and hopefully you remembered that it's just the first episode that's streaming today, and not the entire season!

Episode 1 dropped at 12AM PST/ 3AM EST/ 7AM GMT/ 6PM ACT, so it's on Disney Plus right now! We'll tell you how to get stuck in, give you a Season 1 recap, and provide you with you all the info you need to make sure you know exactly when future episodes drop, and how to get notified when they do.

Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney Plus

You can sign up to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus when it debuts on the streaming service this October 30, for just £5.99/$6.99 per month, or a discounted £59.99/ $69.99 for the whole year.

The Mandalorian Season 2: How to watch

The Mandalorian is only available to watch on Disney Plus using legitimate channels, so you'll need to sign up for membership to see how Mando's getting on in his mission to reunite The Child with its own kind.

A monthly Disney Plus subscription will run you £5.99/ $6.99/ AS$8.99 per month, or you can sign up for a whole year to get a 15% discount for £59.99/ $69.99/ AU$89.99. US customers can also opt for the Disney Bundle package that throws in ESPN+, and Hulu's ad-supported plan for $12.99 per month

There's a ton of other content on the streaming service to keep you and the family entertained while you wait for the weekly episodes to drop, like the live action Mulan film.

What's more, if you want to make an event of it with friends and family in other households who are also fans, you can utilise the recently launched GroupWatch feature to experience the excitement of each episode together.

The Mandalorian Season 2: trailer

Get a taste of what's in store this season with the official special look trailer below. Of course, if you prefer to go in fresh, you can skip over the video and dive right into the episode release schedule instead.

The Mandalorian Season 2: episode release schedule

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 are set to drop every Friday from now through to the December 18 finale.

The series is split across eight 40-minute episodes, and will become available on Disney Plus at 12AM PST. With the exception of this week, which saw some regions still on Daylight Savings time, going forward this means that the new episodes will go live at 12AM PST/ 3AM EST/ 8AM GMT/ 7PM ACT. Check out the full Season 2 schedule below.

And if you'd rather not have to set a reminder of your own each week, you can sign up for an alert as soon as each episode becomes available!

The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 1, "Chapter 9" - October 30

The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 2, "Chapter 10" - November 6

The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 3, "Chapter 11" - November 13

The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 4, "Chapter 12" - November 20

The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 5, "Chapter 13" - November 27

The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 6, "Chapter 14" - December 4

The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 7, "Chapter 15" - December 11

The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 8, "Chapter 16" - December 18

The Mandalorian Season 2: supported devices

Disney Plus is supported across a wide range of devices and platforms, so if you're thinking of sneaking a peek at the first episode's opening at work on your phone, you can! Although do so at your own risk – your boss might be livid if they accidentally see a spoiler.

You can watch on iOS, Android, Sky TV, Now TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tab slates, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, webOS TVs, LG TVs, Sony TVs, Hisense TVs, Nvidia Shield, Roku streaming devices, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PCs, and Apple TVs.

The Mandalorian Season 1 recap

It's been almost a whole year since The Mandalorian made its debut, so if you can't quite remember the adventures of Din Djarin and The Child, a.k.a. Mando and Baby Yoda, then check out the Season 1 recap below.