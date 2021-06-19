The laptop deals we expect to see on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day sees huge discounts across the whole of the Amazon store for Prime members. With so many savings on offer, it helps to know where to look for the best Amazon Prime Day deals. While you may find bigger discounts on smaller items and accessories, we think you will be able to get some deals on bigger items on June 21 and 22, such as laptops.

With the rise of remote working, laptop use has spiked in the past two years. With all that extra use, now could be the right time to upgrade your old machine and get something faster and shinier.

We’ve looked back over the sales data from the last few years to predict the models that we think will get some of the best laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day. The links below each item will show you the current sale price, so you can click straight through to get the deal without having to search it out on your own. Handy, right?

Acer Chromebook 514

The Chromebook 514 is one of our best Chromebooks. It features a 14-inch touchscreen and a 12-hour battery, making it ideal for work or play, where ever you are. The model is currently out of stock on Acer’s own website but can still be found on Amazon. We’ve seen up to 25% off Acer laptops in the past so there could be a deal to be had here.

Asus C523 Chromebook

This is one of the best budget Chromebooks you can buy right now. It features a 15.5-inch display, which is ideal for home use, and a decent enough spec to run all of your Chrome OS and Android apps. Last year we saw up to 31% off this model, so chances are they’ll be some great savings this year.

HP Spectre x360 13

Hybrid laptops, or 2-in-1s, provide the best of a laptop with the convivence of a tablet, and the HP Spectre x360 13 is one of the best out there. It features an 11th generation processor, an FHD 13.3-inch touchscreen display and up to 2TB storage. While we’ve not seen the Spectre in recent sales, we have seen lots of HP laptops with up to 40% off, so fingers crossed for this one.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung’s latest Chromebook uses QLED technology in its 13.3-inch FHD display for a sharp and rich image. With touchscreen technology and a 360-degree hinge, this Chromebook also doubles as a tablet, making a 2-in-1 machine. Samsung Chromebooks have featured heavily in the past with up to 20% off, so there could be some good deals on this model.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

With a range of 10th gen Intel core processors up to i7, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a powerful and great-looking 2-in-1 machine. Last year saw up to 27% off this model so we expect more savings here this year.

Apple MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air is our choice for best laptop, as it offers astounding power, a great screen and solid build quality for a decent price. Amazon regularly has deals on Apple products and the previous version of the MacBook Air has featured in Amazon Prime Day sales, with up to 30% off.

Dell XPS 13

Premium PC laptops don’t get much better than Dell’s XPS range and the XPS 13 is the perfect size for those on the move. The latest models feature 11th gen i7 processors and up to 3K displays. We haven’t seen a huge range of Dell laptops in the Amazon Prime Day sales but up to 20% off XPS is possible this year.

Best Chromebook deals

With their already affordable prices and huge popularity, it’s practically a given that we will see plenty of Chromebooks in the Amazon Prime Day sales. The Chrome OS is less demanding on the processor, so you can get away with much less power. You’ll find models from all your favorite laptop brands, from Acer to Samsung – get in early for the best deals.

Best hybrid 2-in-1 deals

Hybrid or 2-in-1 machines are becoming the go-to choice for many users as it allows you to switch from work to play in a simple flip of the screen. Models vary from powerful laptops with 360-degree screens to essentially tablets with attachable keyboards, depending on your priority. Aim for 2020 models and you could get some really good deals on one of these.

Best lightweight laptop deals

Thin and light laptops are best for those that travel regularly (or hope to again soon). Despite their size, some models offer top specs suitable for creative work and anything else you throw at it. Look for 11th gen Intel processors for the very latest performance.

Best gaming laptop deals

While we don’t expect to see many true gaming laptops in the Amazon Prime Day Sale, it’s not impossible. Models like Acer’s Nitro 5 or HP’s Pavilion could very well get some discounts here. As long as you’re prepared to be a little flexible on the exact spec, there may still be options.

