The fantastic Bose SoundLink Revolve is just $119 at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2019 is only a few hours old and it has already flooded the internet with insanely hot deals across a whole range of consumer electronics. If you thought Black Friday was big, wait until you see what today has to offer.

As usual, T3 is on hand to provide the best and brightest deals from around the web, which we've been searching for all weekend, across loads of categories, including smartphones, desktops, toys, fashion, fitness wearables, audio equipment, and e-readers.

One deal that caught our eye as exceptionally good is for the Bose SoundLink Revolve portable speaker, which is just $119 at Walmart right now.

Bose SoundLink Revolve (Black) | Was $199 | Now $119 | Available now at Walmart

Bose is such a well known speaker brand at this point that it almost needs no introduction and the reasons are clear: their audio products are head and shoulders above the rest.View Deal

The secret to how Bose gets their speakers to sound so good, no matter how small the speakers are, is something that will baffle scientists for millennia. We're joking, of course, but the SoundLink Revolve does sound that good.

It's packed full of Bose's proprietary speaker technology, which means you get deep, clear, and loud sound from a very small device. The design means that sound is delivered 360 degrees, filling any room it's in for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It works seamlessly with Google Assistant and Siri and has Bluetooth. You can even pair two speakers together for more sound.

For just shy of $120, this is a fantastic deal on one of the best portable speakers around. Your parties in summer 2020 will thank you.