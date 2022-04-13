The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan just dropped to its cheapest price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dyson is offering their Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan at its lowest price in months, offering the perfect chance to snag a Dyson on sale cheap. Taking 28% off the standard $419.99 price tag, Dyson's deal takes $120 off this two-in-one fan and air purifier.

On sale for $299.99, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan is an incredible value. One of the best Dyson fans for air purification, the Pure Cool fans are a an effective way to reduce allergens and pollutants from the air.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan: was $419.99, now $299.99 ($120 off)

The "non-smart" version of Dyson's latest air purifying fan, the Pure Cool TP04, the TP01 is an excellent buy at this price. If you can do without the smart features, the TP01 is one of the best fan options at this price.

Combining the best of both worlds, a Dyson fan with a Dyson air purifier, the Pure Cool TP01 can remove up to 99.97% of pollutants from the air. It can also capture allergens as small as 0.3 microns, making it a great hypoallergenic option for those who suffer.

Their latest model, the Pure Cool TP04, offers a bevvy of smart features including Alexa compatibility and air quality reporting. While the TP01 won't include these additions, it'll provide the same basic function and air purification as its updated smart counterpart.

All colors of the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan are on sale, albeit with varying discounts. The Black/Nickel model covered above is receiving the largest price drop of $120, while the Iron/Silver – on sale for $299.99 – as well as the White/Silver – on sale for $299.99 – models are receiving $100 price drops.

This is the best Dyson TP01 deal you'll find right now, as Dyson brought it down to its lowest price in some time. Not even Amazon has it this cheap.

Editor's Recommendations