The Dell Inspiron 14 3000 laptop is just £249 with FREE next day delivery

This deal on the Dell Inspiron 14 3000 laptop is really attractive as it delivers a full-fat Windows 10 system for a fraction of the price of many other, similarly specced systems. And, what's more, it does so with free next day delivery thrown in, too.

The discount is part of a store-wide official Dell sale right now, one that has seen everything from laptops to desktops, and workstations, to monitors and PC accessories reduced in price. If you've had your eye on a Dell upgrade then now is a great time to shop.

The Dell Insprion 14 3000 laptops delivers a Intel Celeron 4205U CPU, Intel UHD 620 GPU, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and 14-inch 1,366 x 768 HD screen. It also comes with a wide-variety of ports and connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and an in-built SD card reader. The system also sports a HDMI port, meaning the laptop can be easily hooked up to a big-screen TV or monitor.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 | Free next day delivery | £249 | Available now

The excellent Dell Inspiron 14 3000 has been discounted over at the official Dell Store, meaning that it can now be bagged for just £249. What's even better, though, is that it comes with free next day delivery, too, so if you order it today it arrives tomorrow. An ideal cheap system that delivers a full fat Windows 10 experience.View Deal

We think the Dell Inspiron 14 3000 is a quality budget system, which is why it is nestled securely in our best laptops under £500 guide, and why we think it is something anyone looking for a new affordable Window 10 system should check out. And especially so now it is even cheaper than normal.

For even more great laptop choices, be sure to check out T3's best laptops, best 2-in-1 laptops, best gaming laptops, best student laptops and best lightweight laptops buying guides. If you want Dell and have premium money to spend, then you should check out the latest Dell XPS 13 prices below, which received a maximum five-star score from T3 on review.