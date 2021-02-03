The cheapest Disney Plus deal is ending – here's how to grab it before time runs out

As we noted in our 5-star Disney Plus review, Disney+ delivers "truly out of this world content", with us considering it the new "go-to streaming service for families".

Which is why we think that, due to an impending price rise, anyone who was thinking of signing up to the service should act now.

We also think fans of quality content should sign up now because on 23 February 2021 Disney Plus is getting a dump truck load of new content from the Star portfolio. This means that with a single Disney+ subscription users will have access to the complete works of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. That's, literally, thousands of movies and TV shows.

As such, by signing up to Disney+ now users get the best of both worlds – they get the cheaper, pre-price rise subscription fee and still get full access to the new Star content. For anyone who waits until after 23 February 2021, then they will have to pay the new, higher price for the same package.

Below we've listed the current low price on Disney+ in both the USA and UK, as well as the best bundle deal available.

Best Disney+ deal UK

Disney+ | £59.99 | One-year subscription | Ends Feb 23

You can currently bag a whole year of Disney+ for just £59.99 in the UK. This price gets you access to everything Disney Plus has to offer, including all the new Star content arriving on February 23. From that date, the yearly price for Disney+ will rise to £79.90 per year, meaning that by signing up now you save over 20 per cent.View Deal

If you're viewing from the United States, there's also a really strong Disney+ bundle deal available right now, too. This bundle includes everything on Disney+ as well as full access to Hulu and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month. It's the most value-stuffed Disney Plus package on the market, and once again we advise anyone thinking of signing up to act fast before prices go up.

Best Disney+ deal USA

Disney+ | Hulu | ESPN Plus | $12.99 per month

Boasting a huge library of content for all the family, get access to Disney and Pixar movies and TV, as well as Fox and National Geographic content. From Marvel to Star Wars, The Simpsons to Hannah Montana, there really is something for everyone, and especially so as this bundle also includes full access to everything on Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

If you're still unsure if Disney+ is the right streaming service for you, then be sure to also check out T3's Disney+ guide, which is crammed full of information about the service and its supplied content.