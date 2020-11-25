The cheapest Black Friday VPN deal of all: our exclusive code drops PureVPN to just $1.19/mo

We've seen a lot of excellent Black Friday VPN deals this year, and it's apparent that this is the perfect time to set yourself up with the best VPN. However, there's one deal in particular that's just knocked our socks off.

It comes courtesy of PureVPN, a well-regarded provider that's dropped the price of its five-year plan to just $1.32 a month. Sound good? There's more.

By using the exclusive code TECH10, you can knock a further 10% off the already heavily discounted price, bringing the cost down to a stunning $1.19 a month.

To put it another way, for a whole five years of service you'll only be paying $71.10, which is less than some rivals charge for a single year. If you want to get VPN cover until 2025 (scary, we know) for incredibly cheap, this is a Black Friday deal you should be paying attention to.

Where to buy PS5: PlayStation 5 stock guide updated

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY VPN DEAL 89% off 5-year plan – $1.19 a month with code TECH10

This barnstormer of a VPN deal from PureVPN is simply unmissable if you want effective VPN cover for less than $1.20 a month. You'll get access to PureVPN's 2,000+ servers, apps that are compatible with plenty of devices and deliver good streaming performance, as well as live chat support. For this price, it's incredible value.View Deal

What's so great about this PureVPN deal?

PureVPN has been around for years now, and has amassed a loyal customer base that trusts the service to keep them safe online.

However, if you've been shopping around, it probably won't have been the PureVPN brand name that's drawn you to this VPN deal – it'll have been the price. While it's true that some providers deliver a more comprehensive experience, none of them can do it at this price-point.

If you're after the best of the best, you'll want to go with ExpressVPN. At $6.67 a month it's more expensive, but there's a reason it's our #1-rated VPN service overall. If you're after something a bit more polished than PureVPN with a decent price too, we'd go with Surfshark, but while its current $2.21 a month price is a bargain by most standards, it can't contend with this deal.

So, if you want to pay the absolute minimum for a good VPN that'll do what you ask of it, this PureVPN deal is the one you want.