The best watches of Baselworld 2017: guaranteed no Android Wear

Tudor Black Bay Chronograph
Featuring a movement co-developed with Breitling, this loses a bit of the usual Tudor elegance, but sucks in a tad more testosterone.
Equally pleasing in both leather-strap and bracelet incarnations, it's a typically wearable Tudor piece. The team-up with Breitling is, for a certain type of watch fan, a bit like the Beatles duetting with the Stones, or Batman appearing with Superman (in a film that isn't really, really piss poor).
At £3,430 on steel bracelet and £3,220 on the leather strap, it's very much in the affordable bracket for this kind of thing, too.
